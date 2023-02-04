Iran’s Productivity Plan: A new threat to the struggling economy

By
Staff Writer
-
The Iranian government has recently announced the implementation of its "Productivity Plan," aimed at compensating for its budget deficit by selling surplus and stagnant government properties worth millions of dollars.

 

The government intends to identify unused or low-productivity assets and sell them to the private sector in order to increase their productivity. However, the decision has raised much skepticism among the public, as the people will not benefit from the sale of these assets, which include property owned by the government, big and small institutions, universities, state-owned companies, and state-owned banks.

All members of the committee enjoy judicial immunity, according to the state-run Farhikhtegan daily, which has led to further concerns regarding the transparency and accountability of the process.

 

The Supreme Economic Coordination Council of the Three Branches, established by the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in 2018, has approved a seven-member committee headed by the regime’s Vice President to oversee the sale of these assets.

 

The looting of the nation by the government has a long history in Iran.  Rafsanjani’s government rang the bell for the so-called “privatization project” in 1992. In the 2000s, Khamenei implemented a plan to expropriate state property by ordering the privatization of state-owned companies, which was later dubbed “government privatization,” and allowed the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to profit greatly from it. One example of this was the handover of the telecommunications company to the IRGC, with significant shares also given to the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO). This pattern is still going on today.

Critics have also raised questions about the process of identifying the assets, pricing them, and selling them, as well as the future of the workers and employees affected by the sale. The plan has been met with opposition from both the public and members of parliament.

 

one MP stating, “It is not possible for the heads of the branches to approve whatever they want, ignoring 290 representatives and the Guardian Council. How can we look into the eyes of 86 million Iranians and remain silent?”

 

The implementation of the Productivity Plan has the potential to have a devastating impact on the already struggling economy of Iran, with billions of dollars in assets at stake and most of its citizens living below the poverty line.

 

 

