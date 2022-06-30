Iran’s regime cannot ignore the MEK any longer

In a speech in 1980, the mullahs’ regime founder and former supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini told his supporters, “Our enemy is neither in the East nor in the West, nor in Kurdistan. The enemy is right here, under our nose, in Tehran.”Later, Khomeini’s close allies acknowledged that he and the rest of his government were terrified of the main adversary.

The head of the Assembly of Experts, Ahmad Jannati, recalled in 2020 that the regime had been concerned that “the [People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK)] will bring the people to the streets” at the time. And now, Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the regime, is expressing the same concerns and further acknowledging the significant part the MEK played in opposing the regime’s tyranny over the past 40 years.

The notorious “Butcher of Evin,” Assadollah Lajevardi, was honored at a ceremony on June 27. Raisi, who was in attendance, remarked, “The group of hypocrites” (the regime’s derogatory term for the MEK), “shall eternally be cursed because wherever you see evil and sedition in the country in the last 40 years, there has been a footprint of the [MEK].

Where the hypocrites were not present, there has been no opposition to this revolution movement or action. The hypocrites have always attempted to carry out their evil deeds with the support of dominant powers, which the regime refers to as the West.

Naturally, Raisi’s definition of “revolution” refers to the mullahs’ oppressive rule, and his definitions of “evil” and “sedition” refer to any actions that oppose the mullahs’ oppression.

In an attempt to minimize Mike Pence’s recent visit to Ashraf 3, Albania, and his meeting with Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the regime’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference on the same day, “They are broke people who are trying to pose as real people and set up conferences.” Khatibzadeh also acknowledged that MEK will receive support in the future, saying, “This is not the first, nor will it be the last time.”

The regime’s deputy for human rights and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, had previously explained on state television on June 24: “Perhaps at some junctures, the belief was that [MEK] has no support… and that there’s no need for us to refer to them any longer. But we no longer hold this viewpoint.

“We have discussed [MEK] at every meeting we have had with European delegations,” Gharibabadi continued. I devoted at least two to three minutes of my seven-minute speech at the Human Rights Council meeting in February to the [MEK].

For this reason, senior regime officials cannot refrain from mentioning the name of the Iranian opposition since the ban on mentioning the MEK’s name was imposed during the administration of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

These admissions come as the regime is frantically working to channel protests toward backing the weakened Shah’s regime in an effort to quell the explosive state of society. This strategy aims to draw focus away from the main challenge to the mullahs’ oppressive rule.

