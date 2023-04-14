Iran’s regime implements misogynistic laws to control women

The regime’s authorities have implemented new misogynistic laws that aim to control women, such as closing shops that have “improperly veiled” customers and arresting and sentencing people who eat or drink during Ramadhan.

The regime’s State Security Force (SSF) has been inspecting businesses for “public fast-breaking” since the start of Ramadan. On April 4, SSF Commander Ahmad Reza Ahmadian announced that they had inspected 141 businesses and closed down 14 for serving food.

For four decades, the ruling clerics have clamped down on basic freedoms under the pretext of “promoting virtue” and “preventing vice.” The regime oppressed the Iranian people by abusing a religion that was supposed to symbolize modesty, humility, and forgiveness. Iran’s religious fascism uses Islam to justify its crimes, but the young and vibrant society has rejected its backward rule.

The major protests and the regime’s violent response caused much stir in the regime. In a bid to boost the morale of their demoralized forces and justify their actions against defenseless people who want their right to self-determination and a democratic country, regime authorities try to portray the current unrest as a struggle between Islam and apostates.

The general solution is regime change and the establishment of a secular and democratic republic. Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has called for the separation of religion and state, freedom of religion and faiths, and complete gender equality. As Mrs. Rajavi has repeatedly said, “No to compulsory hijab, no to compulsory religion & no to compulsory rule.”

The regime’s religious hysteria is the flipside of the “anti-Islam” hysteria of Reza Khan, the founder of the Pahlavi dictatorship. Both tyrannies deprived women of their right to choose their clothing and other Iranians of having a democratic country.

The Iranian people deserve a government that respects their basic freedoms and promotes equality, not one that oppresses them under the guise of religion. The international community must stand with the Iranian people and support their fight for a secular and democratic republic.

