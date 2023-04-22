Iran’s regime warns of the growing influence of MEK in the country

While opposition figures with no specific program and history in fighting the regime are being promoted by foreign media, Iran’s state media has been warning about the leading role of People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and its parent coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in the protests.

The MEK has been a trailblazer in the struggle for freedom for the past 44 years, with more than 120,000 members and supporters laying down their lives in the fight against the mullahs’ regime. The MEK’s Resistance Units network has been a significant driving force behind the recent waves of uprisings in Iran that started in 2018.

“The MEK is the core of this struggle. But the so-called ‘opposition figures’ try to ignore this fact. They walk by and whistle as if nothing has happened, and they are the only dissidents around. They are not taking this dynamic uprising seriously and its heart, the MEK,” the state-run Farhikhtegan newspaper said on April 17.

The NCRI and its president-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, have been endeavoring to mobilize the international community to increase pressure on the Iranian regime while recognizing the Iranian people’s right to self-defense and self-determination. Mrs. Rajavi has participated in several conferences attended by renowned Western politicians and addressed lawmakers in different European parliaments and the United States Congress.

“The MEK was the core of this struggle. They were advancing this fight, giving advice, and acting,” the state-run newspaper added. “They hit the headlines and brought new faces under the spotlight. The MEK was behind everything, but everyone tried to ignore this reality.

The so-called opposition figures unexpectedly tried to ignore the MEK’s strong and effective presence yet made deafening cries of ‘unity’ for ‘overthrowing the Islamic Republic.’”The MEK has pursued its activities consistently inside the country since the beginning of the uprising.

The Iranian regime has been attempting to ignore, censor and eradicate the MEK from Iran’s history and society for decades. However, as the organization’s footprint and impact continue to weigh an undeniable effect on Iran’s restive society, the clerical regime has been forced to change tactics and opt for a different approach.

