This crisis endangers the lives of millions of Iranians, yet there is confusion as to who is to blame. Regime officials and apologists blame the crisis on “global arrogance” and “ruthless sanctions.” However, it is crystal clear to Iranians that the ruling theocracy and its mafia are the real perpetrators of the lack of medicine in Iran.

This mafia also profits immensely by playing with medicine prices, making it difficult for cancer patients to cope with the ever-growing prices of medicine. As per to the state-run Mardom Salari Daily, simple painkillers that used to cost 10,000 rials or less now cost over 200 or 300 thousand rials. This surge in prices has led to a rise in patients who can’t afford their medical expenses despite having health insurance.

The country’s Social Security Organization (Shasta) is bankrupt, leaving millions of Iranians, mainly workers and pensioners with meager earnings, supposedly covered by the organization. They have been protesting for the past two years, but the situation remains the same.

The Mafia controlling Iran’s medicine market continues to thrive, while private insurance companies affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) or institutions under Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s control continue to remove essential medicines from coverage plans.

The pharmaceutical industry has been seized by the IRGC and foundations affiliated with Khamenei, such as the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), which exercises a stranglehold on a significant portion of Iran’s pharmaceutical products via its Barekat company.

Barkat Pharmaceuticals Holding Company, with a significant 60.6% stake, possesses the majority of shares in the Alborz Investment Group, the nation’s second most extensive pharmaceutical conglomerate.

The companies incorporated within this group encompass various pharmaceutical products. The shortage of medicine in Iran is due to the regime’s devastating policies, and this is why Iranians have continued their uprising in the last seven months. They chant, “Poverty, corruption, high prices, onward to regime’s downfall.”

In conclusion, the shortage of medicine in Iran has reached a critical point, and the ruling theocracy and its mafia are the real perpetrators. Iranians are suffering from a lack of essential medicine, and the situation is getting worse every day. The international community must intervene to help Iranians and hold the Iranian regime accountable for its crimes against its own people.

