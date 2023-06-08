Iran’s Supreme Leader acknowledges regime’s frailty on anniversary of Khomeini’s death

This comes amidst a national uprising that has shaken the foundations of Khamenei’s so-called “consolidated system.” Khamenei chastised the protestors, dubbing them as “armed thugs.” Despite their courageous resistance against the regime’s armed forces, the Supreme Leader attempted to vilify these unarmed individuals in an effort to twist the truth and gain control of the narrative.

Khamenei, in his address, inadvertently revealed the regime’s desperation and deadlock, acknowledging the failure of his “consolidated system,” which he had painstakingly constructed. Despite four decades of propaganda, Khamenei confessed that Iranian youth reject the ruling theocracy and its regressive views.

This resistance, led by the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and its Resistance Units Network, has valiantly challenged the regime’s grip on power through several operations, including burning symbols of the regime.

Khamenei’s remarks came amidst growing infighting within the regime, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the parliament speaker, claiming that “Executive officials and managers squander $104 billion annually.” Ghalibaf’s statement drew criticism from Khamenei’s affiliated state-run Bahar website, highlighting the deepening rifts within the regime.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former Judiciary chief, echoed the concerns about the crumbling “consolidated system” in a recent interview. Pourmohammadi expressed alarm at these rifts, indicating a deviation from Imam Khomeini’s path.

However, Iranians made it clear during the 2018 nationwide protests, chanting “reformists, hardliners, the game is over,” rejecting any return to the past. They consider regime change as the only solution to their problems, demonstrated by the popular slogan, “poverty, corruption, high prices, we continue until regime change.”

As Iran commemorates Khomeini’s death, Khamenei’s address underscores the growing instability within the regime and the strengthening resistance against it, marking a potential turning point in Iran’s political landscape.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu