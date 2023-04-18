Iran’s uprising continues as protests and resistance measures spread across the country

Despite the regime’s brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrators, brave youth and members of the MEK Resistance Units have been actively targeting regime sites in response to the regime’s recent chemical gas attacks targeting innocent schoolgirls.

The protests have now expanded to at least 282 cities, resulting in over 750 deaths and more than 30,000 arrests, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Disturbing footage coming from Shahin Shahr, central #Iran

Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting the all-girls Manouchehr Ansari School, leaving a number of the students poisoned April 11, 2023#IranChemicalAttacks pic.twitter.com/1ANO5pSkXb — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) April 11, 2023

Protesters and members of the MEK Resistance Units have launched a new wave of attacks and anti-regime measures in Tehran and other cities in response to the regime’s compulsory hijab regulations and chemical gas attacks on innocent schoolgirls. In Behbahan, southwest Iran, protesters attacked the regime’s state police command headquarters, a site that has played a significant role in the regime’s crackdown against protesters.

In recent days, protesters have also attacked IRGC paramilitary Basij bases in Tehran, Shiraz, and Hamadan, regime “seminaries” in Tehran, Qom, and Kermanshah, a regime site in Islamabad, western Iran, and a judiciary site in Baharestan of Isfahan Province, central Iran. Additionally, MEK Resistance Units torched a sign associated with the regime’s Intelligence Ministry in Dezful and images of Khamenei and former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in the cities of Sari, Rafsanjan, and Qazvin.

April 17 – Isfahan, central #Iran

Regime operatives launched chemical gas attacks targeting the Parseh School. A number of students are reportedly ill and needed medical attention.#IranChemicalAttacks pic.twitter.com/JcGYK2vdhJ — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 17, 2023

In response to the regime’s recent chemical gas attacks targeting innocent schoolgirls, protesters in Parand attacked an IRGC base in Tehran Province on Wednesday night. The IRGC units stationed at this base are missioned to quell popular protests and demonstrations in Parand and have been involved in attacking and targeting protesters since the beginning of Iran’s uprising in September 2022.

April 15 – Members of MEK Resistance Units inside #Iran marched in the streets of four different areas of Tehran and the cities of Shiraz, Bandar Abbas, Hamadan, and Chalus to protest and chant anti-regime slogans against the ruling theocracy.pic.twitter.com/xateVIQLvX — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 17, 2023

MEK Resistance Units also portrayed a large image of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi in Saheli Street of Urmia, northwest Iran, while locals in Tehran’s North Karegar Street chanted anti-regime slogans.

In an online conference hosted by members of the Italian Parliament, Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) emphasized that the West needs to shift its Iran policy and stand alongside the Iranian people.

The mullahs’ misogynous regime in a deliberate government-organized crime has engaged in chain poisoning of students in girls’ schools in different cities, which has resulted in the poisoning of many students and their hospitalization. The crime is seeking vengeance over the… pic.twitter.com/eSrZSy6UJA — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 17, 2023

“It is time for Western governments to fundamentally reassess their Iran policies and stand in solidarity with the Iranian people. The great Iran uprising has irreversibly changed the conditions of Iranian society and the status of the regime. The Iranian people’s determination to achieve freedom and democracy cannot be suppressed. The clerical regime is unable to maintain its rule in the face of the tide of uprisings,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

