Iran’s uprising continues as the regime cracks down heavily on Kurdish regions

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 243 cities. According to sources from the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 600 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 466 protesters who were killed.

Regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dispatched his military and security forces to the restive city of Mahabad, which has seen escalating protests in recent months and people seizing control of many, if not all, areas of the city after local security forces fled.

Local activists reported hearing explosions throughout the night in the Iranian Kurdish cities of Marivan, Baneh, Saqqez, and Bukan. According to reports, several drones were flying over the city of Bukan. Five massive explosions were reported in Bukan at 3 a.m. local time, and two similar explosions were reported in Saqqez. Additionally, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) used helicopters to deliver armed units into Mahabad, many of which were immediately deployed into the city’s streets.

Moreover, security forces stormed people’s homes in Bukan at 5 a.m., arresting residents and stealing their money, jewelry, and even mobile phones. Store owners and merchants in most Kurdish cities are on strike in response, protesting the regime’s ongoing and unrelenting crackdown.

Following the military siege, residents in several cities held protest rallies to show their support for the people of Mahabad. Protests were reported in Tehran, Karaj, Dashti, Kamyaran, and Saqqez, with protesters chanting slogans such as “Mahabad is not alone” and “Mahabad and Kurdistan represent all of Iran!”

November 20 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals in Abdulabad district are continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 66th day of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/nkmOP64Lie — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 20, 2022

This included Kurdistan University in Sanandaj -where the professors also joined the movement- the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Khajeh Nasir Toosi University and Allameh Tabataba’i University in Tehran, Ardabil University of Medical Sciences, the Islamic Azad University of Rasht, the Islamic Azad University of Sari, Marvdasht University, Yazd University, the Kharazmi Faculty of Psychology, the Iran University of Science and Technology, and the University of Science and Culture.

The situation in Sanandaj grew especially tense as security forces attacked students and opened fire on their protest rallies. In Qods City too, security forces violently arrested several youths. High school students in central Iran’s Shahin Shahr and Mehrshahr, west of Tehran, were also protesting and chanting anti-regime slogans.

Protests were reported every night in several cities, including Isfahan, Karaj, Sardasht, Marivan, and Urmia. The regime’s security forces opened fire on unarmed civilians in Paveh and Javanrud. Protesters in other parts of the country continued to target regime buildings, institutions, and icons. Protesters in Ilam set fire to several buildings belonging to the IRGC and other regime institutions. Protesters in Anar set fire to a large poster of Qassem Soleiman.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the NCRI hailed the Iranian people’s ongoing protest rallies and revolution while condemning the regime’s deadly crackdown measures.“Khamenei said they would terminate the ‘riots’ and the ‘hotbeds of evil.’ Yes, with the victory of the democratic revolution, the hotbeds of four decades of evil crimes by religious fascism will be swept away forever and democracy and people’s sovereignty will be established,” she said.

Khamenei said they would terminate the “riots” and the “hotbeds of evil”.

Yes, with the victory of the democratic revolution, the hotbeds of 4 decades of evil crimes by religious fascism will be swept away forever & democracy and people’s sovereignty will be established. pic.twitter.com/JzuknNyHrX — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 19, 2022

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub