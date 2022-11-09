Iran’s uprising enters its 53rd day, with intense clashes in Marivan

On Monday, November 7, day 53 of the Iranian uprising, protests in a number of cities grew. They are now present in at least 216 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 550 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 368 protesters who were killed.

Following a burial ceremony of Nasrin Gadari, the city of Marivan witnessed intense clashes between locals and the regime’s oppressive security forces, who opened fire on locals with AK-47 assault rifles and shotgun pellet rounds. Protesters stood firm, and local activists described the city as a “war zone,” with clashes lasting well into the night.

Throughout the day, more protests were reported in many cities, particularly in several districts of Tehran. Protests against the mullahs’ regime were also reported in Tabriz, Isfahan, Shiraz Mashhad, Sarbaz, Behbahan, Yazd, Bushehr, Karaj, and Baba Heydar. Bukan, another city in northwest Iran, is also taking to the streets in solidarity with the Marivan protesters.

According to other reports, students at Sharif University in Tehran and the Islamic Azad University of Rasht in northern Iran were protesting and boycotting classes on Monday morning. Students at Noshirvani University in Babol, also in northern Iran, and Beheshti University in Tehran, among others, organized a protest against the university’s insistence on gender segregation in the cafeteria.

On Monday, high school students took to the streets in various cities, broadening the scope of today’s anti-regime protests. This includes schoolchildren in Karaj, Shahriar, Sabzevar, and other cities chanting anti-mullah regime slogans.

November 7 – Rasht, northern #Iran

Students of the Rasht Islamic Azad University are protesting and boycotting their classes.#IranRevolution2022#آزادی_آزادی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/vaVKRbNKX5 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 7, 2022

People in the northern Iranian city of Siahkal, Gilan Province, held a memorial ceremony for Erfan Zamani, a protester killed recently by the mullahs’ security forces. Authorities had sent a large number of oppressive security forces to the city, who eventually opened fire on the participants in the ceremony. Despite the crackdown and heavy rain, the participants stood their ground.

Protests spread throughout the night to several cities, including Bukan, Sanandaj, Saqqez, and Mahabad. Despite security forces’ efforts to disperse them, protesters lit fires in the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans. Protesters in Marivan targeted a Basij base in response to the regime’s recent brutal crackdown on protests.

According to reports from other cities across Iran, store owners in Khash went on strike on Sunday following the massacre of at least 20 locals by the regime’s security forces the day before. Protests have also been reported from universities in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Babol.

Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised Marivan’s brave people for standing up to the regime’s oppressive security forces. “Fearing an outpouring of rage, the clerical regime barred people from attending Nasrin Qaderi’s funeral. The brave people of Marivan, on the other hand, staged extensive protests, closed their shops, blocked roads, and attacked the regime’s suppression centers,” she said.

We consider all forces who seek a republic the Iranian regime’s overthrow, and the separation of religion and state as our allies.

We have fought for the cause of freedom and democracy, and today we see the outcome of that struggle in the uprisings.#IranRevolution #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/iGnw0xwa2E — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 6, 2022

The NCRI President-elect reflected on the Iranian Resistance’s position during the ongoing uprising and moved forward in a broader statement considering the ongoing uprising across the country. “We consider all forces seeking a republic, the overthrow of the Iranian regime, and the separation of religion and state to be our allies. We fought for the cause of freedom and democracy, and now we see the fruits of that struggle in the uprisings.”

