Iran’s use of state executions has only fuelled radicalized protests

On June 22, just before the start of this round of protests, the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, warned the people in a speech that the “God of the 80th is the same God as of 2021,” despite the fact that he was sitting on an erupting volcano.

He is referring to the dark decade in which the regime’s founder, Khomeini, tortured and executed anyone who disagreed with him in order to establish an inhumane, theocratic, and medieval regime. In a chimera, he believed that he and his evil regime could repeat past atrocities, such as the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.

A former henchman who is now the managing editor of Kayhan, Khamenei’s mouthpiece, expressed his fear and anger toward the people and advised the judiciary that “the judiciary should deal with rioters without fear; it is expected that the judicial system will not be influenced by the atmosphere created by the enemies of the revolution and will implement the Islamic ruling without any worries or fears.”

Then some of the regime’s media like the Jahan News warned that “Shekari is not the first and will be not the last person to be executed because of the recent riots. The judiciary is required by law to sentence all perpetrators of these murders to retribution.”

Some clerics criticized the government, arguing that condemning protesters because of moharebeh is a huge and risky mistake. The debate over this issue reflects a significant schism within the regime’s ruling body. They are criticizing a regime that cannot exist for even a single day without repression and execution.

While Khamenei expected the executions to reduce tensions within his regime, the opposite happened. People are now questioning the charges of “moharebeh” in addition to the illegal omission of the judicial procedure in the case of the two first-state executions. Why the rush to hang?

“The question is, how did it take 19 days from the time the court issued Mohsen Shekhari’s sentence to the time the sentence was executed?” wrote the state-run daily Setareh-e Sobh, quoting Nemat Ahmadi, a lawyer.

“I wonder how the head of the judiciary gave the permission to execute the sentence when the judicial procedure has not been done. No one has the authority to change or violate the laws of the judiciary.”

Khamenei attempts to mock and imitate Khomeini’s repression of the people through harsh sentences and executions. But Khamenei and his followers are ignoring the people’s decision to destabilize the regime.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub