Iran’s warmongering regime demands that Western powers take firm action

The regime started two significant wars at the outset of its rule. First, it waged war on the Iranian people; second, it meddled in regional affairs and waged war while supporting international terrorism. which both are still taking place right now.

The regime has profited from numerous local and global conflicts over the last four decades. From the initial Gulf War in 1990 to the conflict in Afghanistan in 2001, the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader, expressed his support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his most recent meeting with the Russian President. According to Khamenei, “In the case of Ukraine, if you didn’t take the initiative, the other side would take the initiative and cause a war.

NATO is a dangerous entity. The West is totally opposed to a strong, independent Russia. If the way is opened for NATO, it will recognize no limits. If it hadn’t been stopped in Ukraine, it would have later started a similar war in Crimea.”

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser for the United States, reportedly told the Associated Press that “our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline.”

The regime’s media first made mention of such a deal in August 2019, when they claimed that Russia had expressed interest in purchasing drones with weapons from the regime. After this information came to light, the regime’s media claimed that Russian officials had twice visited Iran to look at various models, primarily the Shahid-191 and Shahed-129.

The Guardian newspaper reported on April 12 that “according to members of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias and regional intelligence services with knowledge of the process, Russia is receiving munitions and military hardware from Iraq for its war effort in Ukraine with the help of Iranian weapons-smuggling networks. Additionally, Tehran’s government donated a Bavar 373 missile system to Moscow that was made in Iran and is comparable to the S-300 system from Russia.”

They continued, “And it considers Russia’s confrontation with America and NATO in Ukraine as part of its security and logically and naturally supports it because it knows that if America wins in Ukraine, Iran will be one of the next and main targets.”

It should be taken into account that continuing to appease the regime will only encourage it to engage in more global terrorism, warmongering, and blackmail, as seen in the case of its diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Asadi. In light of the regime’s potentially disastrous nuclear project, it is crucial that the international community adopt a hard-line stance against it.

These facts demonstrate just how deeply the regime is rooted in terrorism. The regime has demonstrated that it has no desire to alter its course. It is crucial that the international community completely isolates the regime, and puts an end to the dishonorable appeasement policy and support.

