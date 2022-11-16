Iran’s widespread demonstrations continue for 60 days in a row

Iran’s nationwide uprising is marking a major milestone of 60 days on Monday, following a day of protests by university students in many colleges across the country. These protests erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women, and they have since then spread to at least 218 cities.

According to the most recent reports from Tehran, locals gathered to mark the third day since Yalda Agha-murder. She died mysteriously while being held in the regime’s notorious Qarchak Prison. Locals were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” and continuing the nationwide protests at the capital’s Valiasr Crossroads Metro Station. “Khamenei is a murderer!” they chanted in the Sa’adatabad district.

Protesters were seen setting fire to a statue of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in Aligudarz, Lorestan Province, western Iran. High school students in Rasht and Tehran also chanted anti-regime slogans.

Students at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran and Qazvin University of Medical Sciences held a protest rally early Monday morning, protesting the regime’s cruelty and crackdown, particularly on college students across the country.

According to local activists, units of the regime’s oppressive security forces raided several homes in the city’s Shirabad district in Zahedan.

Locals gathered in Sanandaj, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Matin Nasri’s assassination by the regime’s oppressive security forces. They were heard yelling anti-regime slogans. People gathered near Sardasht in West Azerbaijan Province, northwest Iran, to commemorate the third day since Heyman Hamzeh was murdered by the regime’s oppressive border patrol.

Locals in the capital’s Ekbatan district took to the streets after dark to protest the regime, chanting: “Poverty-corruption-high prices!” We’re going to destabilize this regime!” Protesters chanted in Gandi Street, “We’re all Mahsa, and we’ll fight to the end!” Locals in Bukan began erecting roadblocks in order to seize control of their streets.

On the third anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people for continuing their anti-regime protests.

From #BloodyNovember to the spring of the democratic revolution, Iranian people’s glorious movement for freedom forges ahead

Speech marking the anniversary of the Nov. 2019 uprising, & paying tribute to the martyrs of the Iranian people’s uprising#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/eOb0ZXWbE5 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 13, 2022

“From Bloody November to the spring of the democratic revolution, the glorious movement for freedom of the Iranian people forges ahead,” she tweeted. “[The current] uprising, which began in September, attests to the deep roots of the Iranian people’s freedom movement, highlighting the magnificence of this movement and its unmistakable victory. The protests have far more power than the forces of repression,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.

“Parents who have turned the grief and pain of losing their loved ones into a force of perseverance, their fiery remarks inspire thousands of girls and boys to keep fighting,” Mrs. Rajavi added.

In solidarity with their compatriots protesting throughout Iran, freedom-loving Iranians and MEK supporters are continuing photo exhibitions, rallies, and gatherings in European locations such as Stockholm and Gothenburg, Cologne, Oslo, Paris, and Vienna. Such gatherings and exhibitions are scenes of Iranian ex-pats exchanging information about the latest protests in Iran, the regime’s atrocities, and the Iranian people’s determination to carry on with the revolution in order to destabilize the mullahs’ dictatorship.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub