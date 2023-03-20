ISJ Criticizes Reza Pahlavi’s attempts to revive monarchy in Iran

No government officials or senior parliament members accepted him, with only a few representatives with specific political leanings agreeing to meet with him.

The ISJ has criticized Pahlavi for representing only himself, his father, and the former Iranian monarchy, reminding that Shah’s secret police, SAVAK, was one of the most brutal and criminal security services in the world.

The European Parliamentarians have demonstrated their commitment to democracy and their respect for the will of the people by refusing to engage with Pahlavi. The parliamentarians have boycotted his sessions, and this has been welcomed by the ISJ. The presence of Pahlavi, who has never condemned his father’s crimes and distanced himself from them, is considered an insult to parliaments that value democracy and respect for the will of the people.

.@ZahradilJan supports the # Iranian democratic opposition, #PMOI as best organized & visible, and denounces the visit of Reza Pahlavi, son of the toppled monarch dictator of #Iran to the European Parliament. #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/zDvsOBE97Y — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) March 8, 2023

The ISJ has called on lawmakers to recognize the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations and their right to establish a free, democratic, and secular Iran. The organization has urged European Parliamentarians to show their support for the Iranian people by refusing to engage with Pahlavi and by recognizing the Iranian people’s right to establish a democratic government.

The ISJ has stated that Pahlavi is now opportunistically seeking to ride the wave of the people’s uprising with the help of some elements of the Revolutionary Guards. The group has argued that this is not consistent with the current situation in Iran. They have reminded the public that the US attempts to restore the monarchy in Afghanistan and Iraq have been unsuccessful and that no foreign support can bring back a regime that the majority of the Iranian people have already overthrown.

MEP @JMFernandesEU: "It is essential to have freedom, #democracy, a state of law, and a republic based on secularism, where men and #women have equal rights. I hope this can soon happen in #Iran." pic.twitter.com/iGayKKQ0YH — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) March 8, 2023

“The people of Iran have a democratic alternative whose goals are enshrined in the Ten-point Plan articulated by Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI),” the signatories reminded the United Nations, its member states, and other international organizations. “This alternative deserves universal support.”

In conclusion, the ISJ has praised European Parliamentarians for their refusal to engage with Reza Pahlavi, the son of the deposed Iranian dictator, during his recent two-week tour of Europe.

The ISJ has criticized Pahlavi for representing only himself, his father, and the former Iranian monarchy, and has called on lawmakers to recognize the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations and their right to establish a free, democratic, and secular Iran.

