Italian lawmakers call for new policy on Iran

Members of the Italian Senate and Parliament discussed the nationwide uprising that has raged across Iran for nearly seven months, its impact and consequences, as well as the regime’s countermeasures, such as the chain of chemical attacks against students across the country, in addition to calling for the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards to be designated as terrorists.

At the press conference, Senator Giulio Terzi emphasized the importance of understanding the situation in Iran and expressed solidarity with the Iranian Resistance and against the mullahs’ suppression of the Iranian people.

Terzi also called for a visit to Ashraf 3 to better understand the situation, a strong stance against the regime, and for Western countries to see for themselves what is going on in Iran. He also reiterated the need to put the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations and not allow the regime to use its diplomatic facilities for terrorist activities.

The Italian Senate's majority support for the Iranian uprising and Resistance, and rejection of all forms of monarchical and religious dictatorship, is a prime example of European elected officials embracing the programs of the Iranian Resistancehttps://t.co/DVox23Kj6S… — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 12, 2023

Emanuele Pozzolo, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Parliament, echoed Terzi’s sentiments and said a visit to Ashraf 3 would help better understand the situation in Iran and the Iranian Resistance. Pozzolo said the regime had objected to the Italian government about their visit to Ashraf, and this made them proud.

Senator Marco Scurria stressed that the Iranian people need strong support, and their initiative is to support the Iranian people and their resistance movement. Scurria said the uprising in Iran, which he described as a revolution, will not go away and that politicians in Italy must take into consideration that the Iranian people need strong support.

Andrea Di Giuseppe, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Parliament, called for a change in the policy of Western governments towards Iran. He emphasized the need for firmness against the Iranian regime and for concrete actions, diplomatic actions, or other measures that put more pressure on the regime. He also said that suppression in Iran and the regime’s siding with Russia in its fight against Ukraine were against international peace.

The Italian lawmakers’ call for a new approach and policy on Iran is significant, especially as Iran is currently in talks with world powers in Vienna to restore its nuclear deal. The lawmakers’ emphasis on the need for firmness against the regime and their solidarity with the Iranian people, shows a growing concern among Western lawmakers about the regime’s suppression of its people and its destabilizing activities in the region.

