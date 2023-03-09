Italian lawmakers visit MEK in Albania and meet with Maryam Rajavi

On Thursday, a delegation of Italian lawmakers visited Ashraf 3 in Albania, the home of members of Iran’s principal opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and met with Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The delegation was headed by Senator Giulio Terzi, a renowned Italian lawmaker and former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Terzi also referred to the wide support the Iranian Resistance enjoys in different parliaments in the United States and Europe, particularly mentioning the recent House Resolution 100, supported by over 200 American lawmakers from both political parties, which emphasizes utter support of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for the future of Iran.

While supporting the nationwide uprising against the ruling theocracy, Senator Terzi praised the role of the Iranian Resistance to show “the extent of the uprising, and the enormous courage of those who are attacking or demonstrating or showing on which side of history they are staying in Iran and in the world, in defending their cause and defending your cause.”

Senator Terzi also condemned Tehran’s role in assisting Russia in its aggression in Ukraine, and he emphasized that the regime’s diplomacy goes hand in hand with terrorism, citing the case of Assadollah Assadi-diplomat-terrorist Tehran’s arrested in 2018 for attempting to bomb the NCRI’s rally in France in 2018- as evidence.

“The people who believe that the monarchy of the shah is still something that is viable and that could be accepted and decently presented as an option to the Iranian people and to the international community. That is something that must disappear from the political discourse. The sooner, the better,” Senator Terzi said.

Terzi’s remarks highlight the urgent need for the international community to adopt a more assertive approach toward the Iranian regime and its threat to global peace and security. The Iranian Resistance remains a viable alternative to the current regime, as it represents the true aspirations of the Iranian people for a democratic and free Iran.

