John Bercow speaks at Iranian gathering in Paris: Urges support for free Iran

The crowd echoed the voice of their compatriots, chanting “death to the oppressor, be it Shah or the mullahs,” and rejecting the current regime’s attempts to undermine the uprising by trying to resuscitate the deposed Pahlavi dictatorship.

The event featured a series of speeches by various notable figures, including Hon. John Bercow, the former speaker of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons. Bercow began his address with a clear in his message, stating:

He also emphasized that the Shah was a corrupt killer, and his regime was a dictatorship that did not believe in democracy, freedom, or the rights of women, minorities, and the media. The 1979 revolution was meant to bring democracy and freedom to Iran, but instead, the Ayatollahs hijacked it and created a new religious dictatorship, which is as oppressive as Shah’s regime.

Bercow stressed that the people of Iran deserve democracy, freedom, and respect for their human rights. Bercow acknowledged the courage and character of President-elect Maryam Rajavi, who is a true public servant committed to the people of Iran.

In conclusion, Bercow identified with the powerful remarks of all previous speakers who value freedom. He called on those who enjoy democracy in their countries, such as France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, to recognize that it is time to prescribe those who do not believe in democracy, freedom, justice, equality, and the rule of law, and who simply believe in the fascistic application of force.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) represents precisely that vicious, bestial, dangerous, violence-orientated ethos, and it should be proscribed as the terrorist organization that it is.”

Bercow encouraged the crowd to keep the faith and never tire of fighting for a free, democratic, secular, human rights-respecting republic in Iran. He expressed hope and admiration for the many young people in the crowd who will not be satisfied until their vision of a free Iran is realized. The gathering was an inspiring reminder of the power of the people to demand change and stand up to tyranny.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub