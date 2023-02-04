Khoy earthquake victims face neglect from Iranian regime

According to a state TV emergency official, it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some power outages reported. The freezing weather continues to this day, leaving the people of the region stranded with no government assistance.

“Following the 5.9-magnitude earthquake, the people of Khoy spent the night in the streets at minus seven degrees (Celsius) and complain about authorities ignoring their situation,” according to the Nasr News website, which covers news from East and West Azerbaijan provinces.

As reported by the government-affiliated ISNA news agency, people had gathered at the local Red Crescent warehouse to receive supplies. Water cannons were used by security forces to disperse them.

Khoy, northwest #Iran

A local woman says if authorities don't provide any aid at least allow the public to provide them. Reports indicate authorities are preventing ordinary people from providing basic goods to the needy in Khoy.

“The severity of the crisis and the extent of the damage in the earthquake-affected areas of Khoy is significant,” said Ruhollah Hazrat Poor, MP for West Azerbaijan Province.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a resident of the disaster-stricken city asks, “Where should we go? What should we eat? Who can we talk to? Little children, mothers, everyone are all left in the cold, help us…”

According to Ali Beitollahi, a member of the academic staff at the Road, Housing, and Urban Development Research Center, the earthquake damaged up to 123 villages. Almost 5,000 residential units were damaged in three cities.

“The earthquake affected approximately 262,000 people, including nearly 78,000 families,” said the regime’s deputy of the Red Crescent. “On Saturday night after the earthquake, the people, afraid of the subsequent earthquakes, spent the night in the streets despite the unbearable cold.”

The people of Khoy are still suffering from the effects of the earthquake four days later. And the regime isn’t doing anything to help. Online videos and photos show long lines of people seeking food and shelter in the cold.

January 30 – Khoy, northwest #Iran

People have gathered outside the local governor's office demanding answers and aid. There is a severe shortage of bread and food in stores across the city.

Meanwhile, the regime is turning down offers of assistance from neighboring countries. According to the head of Turkey’s Red Crescent, “After the earthquake, we declared our preparedness to help [Iran]. They said that can handle the situation.”

