Labour Protests Continue Across Iran

According to The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), Labour protests have been taking place across Iran over the past few days, with large numbers of people from different sectors airing their grievances.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporter from Shosh, report that Workers at the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company continued with their protest rallies, with many of the workers drawing attention to the poor working conditions they are subjected to, as well as the extensive delays in the payment of their salaries and the lack of permanent and stable contracts.

Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company is located in Shush in the province of Khuzestan. At the end of last month, four labour activist workers of the company were arrested by state security forces while they gathered in front of the management office where they were calling for the immediate release of their arrested colleagues.

On Monday 2nd November, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporter from Yasuj, reports that workers from the Freight and Passenger Transportation Organization held a rally calling for the payment of their overdue wages. This protest in the city of Yasuj has continued for several days already, with some of the workers saying that they had not been paid their salaries for eight months.

The withholding of salaries, especially of the poorest paid workers in the country, is plunging people further and further into poverty. Over the past few years, the absolute poverty category in Iran has grown substantially and the Iranian regime’s negligent policies are to blame.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporter from Saqquez, report that Disgruntled people from the city of Saqquez in the province of Kurdistan protested against the lack of decisions being made by the municipality with regards to the limbo they have been left in. The protesters have purchased land and have now owned it for years, yet they have not been given the authorization to start construction work. They gathered in front of the Governor of Kurdistan’s offices earlier this week and have vowed to continue protesting until their demands have been addressed in full.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporter from Basht, reports that in the city of Basht in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, people gathered because of the high rental rate of shops in the recently opened “Farhangian Tadbir Mandegar commercial complex”. Given the current economic climate, the shopkeepers are subjected to extremely high rents that they simply cannot afford to pay and are going to be forced to close very soon unless rental rates drastically drop. The Ministry of Education is the official owner of the commercial complex.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporter, report that another gathering took place in the city of Haftkel in the province of Khuzestan. The people gathered were former and experienced workers of the city’s petroleum desalination company and they called on the relevant authorities and officials to bring resolution to the problems that have been ongoing for quite some time.

Many of the workers that were dismissed had been working on the project since its inception and they simply want to return to work. One of the protesters explained that getting a job there was tough and many opportunities were missed.

This is just a sample of some of the grievances that the people have with regard to the Iranian regime. It is clear to see that the regime’s mismanagement and corruption have far-flung consequences that the people are left to deal with alone.

