Leaked Communication by MOIS Chief Reveals Tehran’s Psychological Warfare Tactics

Drawing inspiration from the Rewards for Justice Program implemented by the United States Department of State, the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) of the regime devised a strategic plan encompassing multiple objectives.

Contained within a proposal obtained and subsequently disclosed by the dissident group, MOIS Chief Esmail Khatib communicated to President Ebrahim Raisi that the RFJ Program aimed to accomplish the following:

Recruitment of individuals to serve as spies and incentivize espionage activities, both domestically and internationally.

The portrayal of the Iranian regime as a prominent advocate against American and Israeli interests on a global scale.

Influence over public opinion within domestic and foreign realms to create the perception of a formidable regime.

Implementation of psychological warfare tactics.

Compelling Western intelligence agencies to allocate resources toward counterterrorism efforts.

Employing diversionary tactics to conceal vulnerabilities within the regime.

Introduction

American authorities and the Zionist regime have offered multimillion-dollar rewards for information about individuals whom they perceive as serious threats to international peace and security, or as threats to their national security. Additionally, they have allocated millions of dollars in rewards for certain resistance commanders, both Iranian and non-Iranian.

The program, known as the “ Reward for Justice Program of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” is based on the following principles:

It solely aims to acquire positive information regarding the specified matters, and no reward will be given for the elimination of these individuals. The provision of rewards does not grant permission for individuals to take personal action against those designated in the Reward for Justice Program.

This program is not limited to military officials and commanders solely from the United States and the Zionist regime; it can also encompass other individuals, especially commanders of terrorist groups such as ISIS.

It is appropriate to include certain objectives set by resistance-oriented member groups within the Reward Program for Justice. For instance, the Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi can issue a statement declaring a substantial reward for obtaining information about the commanders and leaders responsible for the assassination of Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

