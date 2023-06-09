Leaked document exposes Iranian regime’s efforts to thwart protests and strikes

The group reportedly breached the servers of the regime’s presidential offices on May 29, acquiring the sensitive document.

The document is a “very confidential” letter from the regime’s Cultural and Defensive Publicity Organization of the General Staff of the Armed Forces addressed to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the commander of Imam Sadiq HQ. It outlines suggestions and strategies for addressing potential protests and strikes on Iran’s National Teachers’ Day and International Worker’s Day.

The letter acknowledges the deep-seated social and economic crises gripping the country and tacitly admits the government’s inability to effectively resolve them. It orders state-controlled media to paint a rosy picture of the situation and emphasize the non-existent “positive actions” taken by President Ebrahim Raisi’s government to improve teachers’ and workers’ living conditions.

The document is signed by IRGC Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi and criticizes the organized opposition, which it refers to as “the enemy”. He accuses them of intent to destabilize the country by disrupting the educational and economic sectors.

The letter further addresses the “teacher’s salary ranking law” enacted on December 15, 2020. This law, a result of massive nationwide protests, mandates the adjustment of teachers’ salaries in response to skyrocketing inflation rates.

It emphasizes the need to prevent the spread of information that might fan the flames of civil unrest, especially as International Workers’ Day and Teacher’s Day draw near.

These disclosures offer a stark contrast to the government’s public stance and reveal an administration under pressure, desperate to control its narrative while wrestling with widespread social and economic problems. The leaked document serves as a reminder of the immense power of information and the lengths governments may go to in order to shape public perception.

