The document, released by Farsi dissident group “GhyamSarnegouni” (“Rise to Overthrow”), provides insights into the underlying political turmoil within the highest levels of the Iranian regime.

Contrary to prevalent speculations, the disclosed letter confirms Shamkhani’s dismissal as a consequence of escalating internal disputes within the clerical government. The regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, reprimanded Shamkhani in the letter for merely providing “descriptive and analytical” accounts of nationwide protests that broke out across Iran in September. Raisi emphasized the necessity for the SNSC to proffer “meta-analysis, problem-solving strategies, and decisive action”.

Furthermore, the letter highlights “inconsistencies, shortcomings, and flaws” within Iran’s intelligence systems that appeared evident in Shamkhani’s reports.

Born in 1955, Ali Shamkhani, the sanctioned official due to his involvement in human rights abuses and terrorism, had held various roles, including Minister of Defense and Secretary of the SNSC, following the 1979 revolution. His unceremonious exit brings in the era of Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a former Iran-Iraq war fighter and former commander of the IRGC Navy.

Ahmadian, the new Secretary of the SNSC, is renowned for his contributions to the concept of asymmetric defense. His ascension to the position has led to speculations about his potential as Shamkhani’s successor.

In conclusion, the dismissal of Shamkhani, one of the regime’s close associates, is seen as a failure of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s attempt to consolidate power within the “Young and Hezbollahi” system. The power shift highlights the regime’s struggle to maintain a united front amidst increasing internal discord.

