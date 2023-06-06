Leaked document sheds light on Iranian political turmoil

Recently leaked document from the archives of the Iranian regime’s presidency has thrown light on the real reasons behind the deposition of Ali Shamkhani, the former head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), who was recently replaced by Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

The document was released by “GhyamSarnegouni” (“Rise to Overthrow” in Farsi), a dissident group that managed to penetrate the presidency’s servers on May 29, seizing a significant array of classified documents. This represents the latest evidence of high-level instability within the regime, as revealed through internal memos.

Amid various theories surrounding Shamkhani’s dismissal, the exposed letter confirms that escalating internal conflicts within the clerical regime led to his ousting. Ebrahim Raisi, the regime president, criticized Shamkhani in the letter for merely offering “descriptive and analytical” perspectives on the widespread protests across Iran in September. Raisi emphasized the SNSC’s mandate to generate “meta-analysis, problem-solving strategies, and decisive action” in response to such challenges.

Raisi scolded the ousted SNSC chief, stressing the need for intelligence and security agencies to anticipate and shape events proactively. He pointed out the shortcomings in the reports, primarily centered on narrating street-level incidents rather than staying ahead of adversaries’ unexpected strategies.

The letter also calls out “inconsistencies, shortcomings, and flaws” within the country’s intelligence systems and questions the course of action necessary to address these issues.

Shamkhani, born in 1955, has held various positions within the regime since the 1979 revolution. His tenure has been marred by corruption allegations, with his family controlling a significant maritime company, and associates running corporations under false identities to dodge international sanctions.

The ousting of Shamkhani reflects the escalating tensions within the regime’s highest ranks. Despite his efforts to consolidate power, Khamenei’s removal of Shamkhani, one of his closest allies, from a top security position illustrates the regime’s internal turmoil. The leaked document reveals the hidden tensions and challenges faced by the Iranian regime, suggesting that more upheaval may be on the horizon.

