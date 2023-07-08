Leaked documents confirm Iran’s severe brain drain crisis

The internal report, penned by an official at the regime’s Ministry of Health, was sent to the Presidential Office to underline the harsh reality Iran is facing. It cites figures from the Statistical Center of Iran, stating that nearly 150,000 highly-educated Iranians departed the country in 1398 (2019-2020).

This number represents a 38% increase from five years ago and is likely an underestimation given the lack of recent stats.“The steep and rapid rise of elite migration has raised serious concerns about the loss of scientific assets and the foundational infrastructure of the country,” the document highlights.

DOCUMENT NO.1It further warns that this trend’s continuation would indicate how the regime has failed in managing the crisis.

Within the documents, an April 10, 2023 confidential letter from the Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education acknowledges the complexity of the brain drain issue. “Emphasis should be placed on achieving clear and timely outcomes to resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” it emphasizes.

In the confidential documents, it is also acknowledged that “the migration of doctors, nurses, and paramedics to countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf is evidence of this claim.” This clear admission of the scale of the crisis marks an important development in the ongoing situation.

As the letter continues, it points out that “without a doubt, Iran is one of the countries with high potential and a rich talent pool in the world, and unfortunately, it is one of the leading countries in emigration.” This recognition further indicates the pressing need for immediate and effective action.

The confidential documents also propose various solutions to prevent further emigration of elites, with suggestions such as improving the relationship between academia and industry, offering special privileges to elites, and enhancing government support for entrepreneurship.

Despite these proposals, the brain drain crisis continues to pose a substantial threat to Iran’s economy and development. With the departure of Iran’s most talented individuals, the country’s future is at risk. “It necessitates a national perspective to address and resolve it,” the document concludes, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive action to stem this talent exodus.

