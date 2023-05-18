Leaked documents expose Iranian regime’s extensive efforts to counter opposition Group MEK

The group claimed to have accessed tens of thousands of classified documents that shed light on the regime’s fear and defensive measures against its principal opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Among the most compelling revelations from the leaked documents is the extent to which the Iranian regime has mobilized its entire diplomatic apparatus to counter the MEK. The Supreme National Security Council, according to one document, has designated the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) as the primary agency responsible for combating the MEK.

Furthermore, the documents illustrate an extensive demonization campaign against the MEK, spearheaded by various ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). The MFA has set up a “political committee” dedicated to countering the MEK, which the regime derogatorily refers to as “hypocrites.”

According to the report, “The Political Committee on Hypocrites (MEK) held six meetings between December 22, 2018, and January 20, 2021, with representatives from key institutions. These included the Ministry of Intelligence, the Quds Force, the Intelligence Organization of the Revolutionary Guards, and the NAJA (Law Enforcement Force), among others.” The committee’s primary goal was “to discredit hypocrites and undermine their advantages and values” across all spheres.

For the past four decades, the Iranian regime has consistently attempted to discredit the MEK and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) through a multi-faceted propaganda campaign. Despite severe repression, the MEK has managed to retain strong support within Iran, forcing the regime to resort to increasingly desperate tactics.

Perhaps most telling of all is the regime’s admission of the MEK’s potential as a genuine threat. The documents suggest that the regime perceives the MEK as “the only organization that has a plan to be an alternative.” With unity, coherent organization, and the intent for regime change, the MEK is viewed as a “highly perilous” group capable of overthrowing the system.

These revelations serve as a stark reminder of the lengths to which the Iranian regime will go to suppress opposition, underscoring the urgent need for international scrutiny and intervention.

