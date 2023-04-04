Locals in Tehran and Sistan & Baluchestan province continue protests against regime’s oppression

The people are once again voicing their hatred of the ruling dictatorship through anti-regime slogans. In Sistan & Baluchestan Province, locals are protesting the regime’s attacks against fuel porters, leaving them dead on the road in their vehicles.

Protests in Iran have expanded to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has published the names of 675 killed protesters.

April 2 – Kermanshah, western #Iran

MEK supporters marched and chanted anti-regime slogans:

"Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!"

"Massoud Rajavi is our leader!"

On Sunday, MEK supporters marched and chanted anti-regime slogans in the city of Kermanshah, western Iran. They held banners with slogans such as “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” and “The National Liberation Army of Iran is our final response!”.

Meanwhile, in Tehran, members of MEK Resistance Units portrayed a large image of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi. The MEK has sent a list of names of its supporters arrested for taking part in Iran’s annual Fire Festival on March 14 to international organizations and United Nations rapporteurs.

March 31 – Tehran, #Iran

3,626 MEK supporters were arrested or disappeared from the beginning of the uprising on September 16, 2022, to March 20, 2023, and there is no information about their conditions and/or whereabouts. The names and specifications of those arrested or disappeared are at the disposal of the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran and can be presented to any international court.

Locals in Tehran’s Punak, Seyed Khandan, Sa’adat Abad, and Shahrak-e Bagheri districts began chanting anti-regime slogans on Saturday night. In reports from the major port city of Chabahar in Sistan & Baluchestan Province, locals set fire to tires and blocked a major road for hours on Saturday in protest to the killing of a fuel porter by members of the regime’s oppressive state police.

April 1 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals in the capital's Punak district began chanting anti-regime slogans, including:

"Down with the Islamic republic!"

The people of Sistan & Baluchestan are among the poorest in Iran and transferring small amounts of fuel across the border and selling it to customers has become the only means of earning their keep and supporting their families.

The regime’s security forces attack and kill these people regularly under the pretext of fighting smuggling, despite the fact that the regime’s own security forces control a huge fuel-smuggling network that dwarfs the activities of the fuel porters of Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

April 1 – Chabahar, southeast #Iran

The impoverished people of Sistan & Baluchestan have been discriminated against for more than four decades, and the regime’s corruption has exacerbated their poverty.

