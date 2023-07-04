Lower Saxony’s State Parliament endorses Iranian opposition’s Ten-Point Plan

The representatives have publicly backed the 10-point plan proposed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, underlining the shared international responsibility for the Iranian people’s pursuit of freedom.

“For the past six months, the world has witnessed a sweeping popular uprising in Iran, demanding freedom and democracy,” reads the majority-backed statement. It goes on to condemn the Iranian regime’s violent reaction to the uprising, which led to over 700 deaths and more than 30,000 arbitrary arrests.

The representatives firmly denounced the lethal suppression of demonstrators and urged an immediate cessation to the killings and executions. They highlighted the importance of international solidarity in safeguarding human rights. “We condemn the Iranian regime’s meddling in the Middle East region and Europe, including its terrorist attempts and cyber-attacks in Albania,” the statement further noted.

The Landtag’s statement appeals to the global community to provide active support for Iran’s pursuit of democratic change. It advocates for definitive actions against the current regime, which include blacklisting the Revolutionary Guards and holding Iranian state officials accountable for their crimes against humanity.

“We believe it is for the Iranian people to decide their future. However, we recognize the fact that over the past four decades, the democratic coalition of the NCRI has constantly and tirelessly pursued democratic change,”

The representatives of Lower Saxony acknowledged that Iran’s current state of societal tension stems from suppression, poverty, discrimination, and government corruption, alongside four decades of organized resistance. They expressed a firm belief in the power of the Iranian people to bring about change and emphasized the role of the international community in supporting their cause.

The Landtag of Niedersachsen’s endorsement of NCRI’s democratic roadmap for Iran, underlines the growing international support for the Iranian people’s quest for change and justice.

