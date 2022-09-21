Mahsa Amini brutally killed by Iran’s “morality police” for the crime of “improper hijab”

Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, was arrested by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of the Haqqani Highway and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

Amini was severely beaten by security forces in a van while protesting her arrest and was taken to the capital’s Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Following preliminary examinations, doctors determined that Amini had suffered a stroke while also being brain dead. According to reports, she died as a result of a skull fracture caused by heavy blows to her head.

Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), expressed her condolences to Mahsa Amini’s family, adding that the mullahs’ misogynist regime takes more victims among Iranian women and girls every day. Every human being is outraged and disgusted by the brutal beating of Amini by suppressive forces. She emphasized that the oppression of the mullahs and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) will be crushed by the resistance of Iranian women.

The clerical regime’s misogyny takes a toll on Iranian women and girls daily. The brutal beating of #MahsaAmini, a young Kurdish girl, by the so-call “moral police” was outrageous and appalling to every human being. pic.twitter.com/mmxypI2Jd0 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) September 16, 2022

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Mahsa Amini. The misogynistic Guidance Patrol must be disbanded. I call on the courageous women of Iran to protest nationwide against the mullahs’ evil and misogynous regime,” said Maryam Rajavi.

“The resilient and resistant women of Iran will stand up to and defeat the mullahs’ and IRGC’s tyranny and oppression. The Iranian people and women will fight back with all their might,” Mrs. Rajavi continued

The NCRI Women’s Committee urged the UN Human Rights Council and all women’s rights organizations and activists to condemn this heinous crime and refuse to make any concessions to this misogynistic regime.

We strongly condemn the murder of #Mahsa_Amini, 22, by repressive forces of the mullahs’ misogynist regime

We call on UN HR Council &all women’s rights organizations and activists to condemn this barbaric crime and not compromise with this regime.https://t.co/r81PtlWfec — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) September 16, 2022

Following news of Amini’s death on Friday, Iranians took to the streets, chanting anti-regime slogans and holding regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accountable for this heinous crime.

Protests raged late into the night as regime officials hurried to deploy security forces and plainclothes agents to block all roads leading to Kasra Hospital and arrest protesters.

Mourners marched on the governorate, continuing their anti-regime demonstrations. Security forces used tear gas and firearms against the protesters, and several people were injured, according to local reports.

The circumstances leading to the suspicious death in custody of 22-year-old young woman Mahsa Amini, which include allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody, must be criminally investigated. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pcAVeTWUnW — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) September 16, 2022

Netblocks confirmed that Iranian regime authorities disrupted internet access in Tehran on Friday night in response to ongoing protests in the capital, with the goal of preventing protesters from communicating and organizing their rallies, as well as blocking reports of these protests from reaching foreign media.

Foreign officials condemned Amini’s murder by the regime’s security forces.“We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran’s morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human rights abuses,” said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Amnesty International also condemned Amini’s murder, emphasizing the circumstances leading to the suspicious her death in custody, “which include allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody, must be criminally investigated… The so-called ‘morality police in Tehran arbitrarily arrested her three days before her death while enforcing the country’s abusive, degrading, and discriminatory forced veiling laws. All agents and officials responsible must face justice.”

