Marcin Święcicki criticizes Iranian regime and calls for support for democratic republic

During his speech, Mr. Święcicki emphasized the need to stand in solidarity with the Iranian Resistance and the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy and human rights. He argued against the idea of restoring the monarchy represented by Reza Pahlavi and supported the Iranian people’s demand for a democratic republic.

“We stand here today in solidarity with those brave Iranians who went to the streets to protest against the cruelty of the Iranian regime,” Mr. Święcicki said. “They are risking their lives, risking being tortured, risking being imprisoned, but nevertheless, they are fighting for a free Iran and protesting against the crimes of the regime.”

“But this is not the first time that Iranians are fighting for their freedom. This fight has been lasting already for more than forty years. After overthrowing Shah, the Iranian revolution was stolen by the mullahs. And this fight is already marked by many victims,” he explained.

Mr. Święcicki also drew attention to the crimes committed by the Russian regime in Ukraine and criticized the Iranian regime for supporting them with drones and ammunition. He argued that there is an alternative to the mullahs in Iran and called for support for the ten-point plan for Iran developed by the Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

“We should support Maryam Rajavi and those who are fighting for a democratic Iran and not those who are for the reinstitution of the monarchy or keeping the mullahs in power,” Mr. Święcicki said.

The rally in Munich was held during the Munich Security Conference, where the issue of Russian aggression against Ukraine was discussed. Mr. Święcicki’s remarks on the need to stand in solidarity with the Iranian Resistance and the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy and human rights were received with great applause from the participants of the rally.

