Mass protests surge in Iran amid escalating execution spree

According to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the executions have incited protests in at least 282 cities nationwide.

These protests, which have become increasingly violent, have resulted in over 750 deaths and the arrest of more than 30,000 individuals. Tensions peaked early Saturday morning as youth in Isfahan attacked a base of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij in response to the execution of three protestors.

Meanwhile, armed men in Saravan, southeast Iran, killed six members of the regime’s military border units early Sunday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Another member was wounded, marking a spike in similar attacks against security forces across the country.

The MEK Resistance Units echoed the anti-regime sentiment by showcasing a large image of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi on Municipality Avenue of Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province.

The regime’s forceful response to these protests extended to the arrest of Hossein and Mehdi, brothers of Majid Kazemi, who was executed in Isfahan on Friday. They were detained along with their sister, Somayeh Kazemi, by the mullahs’ security forces, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

May 20 – Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province, northern #Iran

MEK Resistance Units portrayed a large image of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and Iranian opposition coalition President-elect Maryam Rajavi on the city's Municipality Avenue at 10:30 pm local time.

Demonstrations swept across Tehran on Saturday evening, with protestors calling for an end to Khamenei’s reign. Similar rallies were reported in Mashhad, Shiraz, Abdanan, Gorgan, and other cities, with locals starting fires and establishing roadblocks in defiance.

Strikes are also becoming a prevalent form of resistance, with truck drivers at the Bandar Abbas main terminal planning a nationwide strike from Monday. Meanwhile, pensioners and retirees are protesting for their rights in response to their low pensions and worsening living conditions.

May 19 – Karaj, west of Tehran, #Iran

Regime security forces have opened fire on the families of death row inmates in Qezel Hesar Prison.

Amid the civil unrest, three inmates were executed in Qezel Hesar Prison of Karaj early Saturday morning, sparking a demonstration by their families, who were brutally suppressed by the regime’s security forces.

In a show of unity, students from multiple universities, including Tehran University, Tarbiat Modares University, and National University, held gatherings to protest recent executions and strict campus rules imposed by the regime. Similarly, Zanjan University students rallied against strict campus rules while expressing solidarity with the families of execution victims.

May 20 – Zanjan, northwest #Iran

Zanjan University students are protesting new strict campus rules and regulations today, while also voicing solidarity with the families of execution victims in Isfahan.

Contract drivers in Urmia and city municipality workers in Ilam joined the strike movement, protesting unpaid wages, inadequate salary increases, and contractual issues. The rapidly escalating unrest indicates a growing wave of resistance against the regime’s crackdown and human rights abuses.

