MEK Iran: London Conference in Support of the Iranian People’s Struggle with Several Political and Religious Dignitaries

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, a conference entitled “No to Belligerence and Fundamentalism” was held in London, with the presence of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Several political and religious dignitaries from around the world spoke at the conference, some in person and others via video. Members of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Albania’s Ashraf 3 also took part in the conference via the internet.

“Ever since, under the name of Islam, Khomeini and his successors have oppressed and plundered,” Maryam Rajavi said in her speech, “Islam is the messenger of freedom and the overthrow of the absolute rule of the clergy.” They engage in warmongering, and they export terrorism and crimes to Middle Eastern countries in the name of Islam, which is their greatest betrayal. In fact, they have widened the scope of Islamic fundamentalism and anti-Islamic ideology.

Confronting Islamic fundamentalism necessitates a cultural polar opposite. The MEK, which represents democratic Islam, is a powerful alternative. She went on to say that the struggle against the clerical regime has lasted 43 years because of this ideology. More than 120,000 have died, but this struggle continues. She went on to say that true Islam believes that governments must be elected by the people. She went on to say that the ruling mullahs had established religious discrimination and stoked animosity between Shiites and Sunnis.

Riyadh Yassin reiterated in his speech that Iran’s ruling regime is using the Houthi militias to destabilize Yemen and the region by committing crimes and murder. He wished the Iranian people democracy and freedom.”The murderous ruling regime and its policies have distorted the rich history of Iranian civilization, culture, and religion,” Ashraf Rifi said.

Similar to what they have done to Iraq and other countries in the region, the mullahs have occupied and taken Lebanon hostage and are using it for blackmail in their negotiations with the West. Nonetheless, we warn the West that no concessions to the Iranian regime should come from Lebanese pockets. The Lebanese people reject any solution that gives Hezbollah and the Iranian regime in Lebanon concessions. For the past four decades, the regime has attempted to persuade the Arab world and its neighbors that there is no alternative to its rule and that if it falls, chaos will ensue or a worse regime will take its place.”

“Whereas there is a serious alternative in Iran, the NCRI, which is cantered on the MEK, has strong support and a network inside Iran after more than half a century of struggle and the sacrifice of 120,000 martyrs in this path. The internal protests and uprisings in Iran show that, with the overthrow of this regime, a democratic and peaceful Iran is undoubtedly on the way, which will be the epicenter for regional peace and stability, which is why the MEK is popular in Arab and Islamic countries. We agree with their objectives. “We do,” he added, “and we stand with the Iranian people because we share common goals and interests.”

“Mullahs’ tyranny is not limited to the people of Iran, but also the people of Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon,” Ata Abdah said, “and has disrupted the region’s security and stability.” We applaud Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s efforts, as well as those of the Iranian Resistance and the glorious heroes of Ashraf 3, and we welcome and support Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan, emphasizing that the free world stands by her,” he added.

“Being herself a Muslim, Madam Rajavi is offering a new modern, progressive Islam which totally rejects the fundamentalism that is holding back (the) country and offering a democratic platform that offers all religious and ethnic minorities in Iran equal rights and opportunity to shape the future of your country,” the Archbishop of Wales, Dr. Barry Morgan, said of the NCRI President-elect. “I urge the United Kingdom and our Government to stand with you, to recognize your struggle for freedom and democracy in Iran as we do in Ukraine,” he continued.

