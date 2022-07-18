MEK: Mrs. Rajavi endorses Swedish court verdict of Hamid Noury over 1988 massacre

The conviction of Hamid Noury, one of the perpetrators involved in genocide and crimes against humanity in 1988, to life in prison by the Swedish judiciary was welcomed by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and she referred to it as a first step in the path of full justice.

The Swedish court examined a number of incidents in only one prison (Gohardasht) out of the more than 100 prisons where the massacre was carried out over the course of 92 hearings. The files on the massacre in Evin, the massive crime that occurred in more than 100 cities, the valiant actions of women connected to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) during the 1988 massacre, and the crimes committed against them by the executioners should all be made public.

Mrs. Rajavi pointed out that the 1988 massacre is the story of the confrontation between the religious dictatorship and the PMOI/MEK, which the regime perceives as an existential threat, in response to statements made five days ago by Hossein-Ali Nayeri, the head of the Death Committee in Tehran, who said that if there had been no massacre, “maybe the regime would not have survived at all.

” The regime still bases its actions against the MEK and the Resistance on Khomeini’s fatwa to execute all steadfast MEK members and supporters who refused to support the religious fascism and take part in its crimes. Eliminating them on a physical, political, and ideological level has always been the regime’s top priority.

According to Mrs. Rajavi, the Ministry of Intelligence’s plot and its agents to sway the Justice Movement against the MEK were exposed by the Iranian Resistance’s extensive legal, political, and educational campaign over the course of 33 months and the court’s ruling. Strong depositions and compelling evidence provided by the plaintiffs and witnesses, particularly in Ashraf 3, were crucial in establishing Noury’s guilt and preventing him from eluding justice. In fact, if some of the court sessions hadn’t taken place in Albania, the outcome of the trial might have been different.

Khamenei and Raisi’s prosecution is now more important than ever, Mrs. Rajavi emphasized. The Swedish government should immediately order the prosecution of Raisi, the 1988 executioner, for genocide and crime against humanity in response to the regime’s hostage-taking and extortion, as well as to avoid falling into the exact same trap that the Belgian government did. More than 900 of the more than 1,000 political prisoners who were tortured by the Khomeini regime are in Albania and are prepared to file complaints.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub