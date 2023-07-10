MEK proves resilient despite four decades of repression and defamation by Iranian regime

This historic organization has remained resilient, with their ideas and influence continuing to propagate within the Iranian society and internationally.

When repressive tactics failed to suppress the MEK, the regime resorted to a more subtle approach, including deceptive campaigns aimed at demonizing the group, both domestically and abroad. These tactics ranged from false attributions of bombings and murders to portraying MEK as abandoners of their families and labeling them as a cult-like terrorist group.

As these efforts remained ineffective within Iran, the regime shifted its attention to tarnishing the organization’s image internationally, diverting national resources to incentivize Western governments to discredit the MEK. Despite these attacks, the Resistance continues to attract young individuals both inside and outside of Iran.

However, the regime’s claims about the MEK lack credibility and have garnered significant criticism from national security experts and influential figures in democratic nations. A recent conference held in Paris, attended by former officials from the U.S. and Europe who have collaborated with the Iranian Resistance, brought these issues to light.

During the conference, Mrs. Candice Bergen, former Canadian Conservative Party Leader, highlighted her experience of being targeted on social media for supporting the Iranian Resistance.

Similarly, former FBI Director Louis Freeh clarified the systemic propaganda influencing U.S. policy regarding the MEK, while Steve McCabe, an MP from the UK, discussed the financial resources the regime invests in disinformation campaigns.

Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., detailed the history of the clerical regime’s psychological warfare against American public opinion. He emphasized the importance of standing up for truth, calling out the Iranian regime’s deceitful tactics, and urging media organizations to resist Iranian influence and report honestly.

As the Iranian regime continues its attempts to tarnish the reputation of the MEK, the resilience and continuous growth of the organization reveal a different narrative.

The MEK’s survival and influence in the face of severe repression and defamation illustrate its firm ideological foundation and popular support, undermining the regime’s efforts to depict the group as irrelevant and unpopular.

