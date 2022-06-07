MEK Resistance Units compromise regime’s security surveillance in Tehran’s municipality

On the eve of the regime’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini’s death anniversary, the Iranian Resistance Units, a network affiliated with the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), launched several well-planned and simultaneous operations in Tehran.

The Resistance Units reportedly deactivated 5,138 closed-circuit cameras (CCTVs) at a number of heavily guarded locations, including Khomeini’s tomb and the Tehran Municipality IT Center. These attacks shook the regime to its core, shattering its fragile power posture on the eve of Khomeini’s death.

“Deliberate disruption in the internal page of the Tehran Municipality put this system out of reach for colleagues for a few minutes by publishing an insulting image,” said Public Relations of Municipal ICT Organization, according to Tasnim News Agency, an outlet linked to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force.

The office of Tehran’s mayor, IRGC Brigadier General Alireza Zakani, acknowledged the successful offensive by the Resistance Units and alerted the security staff in communication on Thursday.

“Following the hacking of the Tehran Municipality Network by sworn enemies of the holy Islamic Republic,” the directive reads, “it is recommended to colleagues to be on 100 percent alert and order the latter to all those responsible for IT systems and to make all servers unavailable, if necessary.”

On Thursday, the IRGC-affiliated Javan daily acknowledged that “deliberate disruption in the internal systems of Tehran’s municipality, including the publication of an insulting image, put this system out of reach for staff members for a few minutes.”

Some regime officials rushed to the scene hours after the Resistance Units’ operation and desperately tried to minimize the attack in order to save their face and boost the morale of the regime’s demoralized forces.

“What happened yesterday was one of the most basic hacking techniques. Hadi Mahzarnia, Head of Tehran Municipality ICT Center, boasted on Friday, as quoted by the state-run Mashreqnews, that “due to the wide range of services provided by the municipality, this complex faces many attacks daily.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian opposition broadcast videos of the Tehran Municipality IT Center in chaos for 24 hours, confirming that the Resistance Units had control of the surveillance system for that time period.

Furthermore, the dreadful reactions of regime officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on June 3 alone refute Mahzarnia’s and his ilk’s blatant remarks.

“Today’s adversary is hoping to use popular protests to deal a major blow to [the regime].” They hope to invite people to revolt against the Islamic Republic by using the internet, psychological warfare, and other means,” Khamenei said on Friday, according to state media.”Prevent [the enemy] from implying the system is in a deadlock,” Khamenei said, acknowledging his regime’s impasse. No, we’re not going to come to a halt!”

“Imam [Khomeini] was concerned about the system’s future. He stated that if the system fails, it will not be reinstalled. According to the official IRNA News Agency, cleric Nasser Rafi joined Khamenei in expressing fear of the [enemy] breaching the [ruling] system, saying, “I really fear that the enemy infiltrates society and topples [the regime].”

Furthermore, in the aftermath of Thursday’s operations, the regime mobilized tens of thousands of repressive forces across Iran, primarily in Tehran, and hand-picked attendees for Khomeini’s death anniversary event held at his tomb.

Protests are still taking place across Iran. People chant against regime officials, primarily Khamenei and his madcap sidekick, the murderer-turned-president Ebrahim Raisi, in a matter of hours, while economic and social woes kickstart these demonstrations.

Whether it’s the tragic collapse of the Metropol Tower in southwest Iran or rising food prices, protests in one part of the country spark a wave of solidarity across the country, with people calling out regime officials and their disastrous policies.

