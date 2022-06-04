MEK Resistance Units demonstrate the weakness of Tehran’s surveillance network

As state preparations for the death anniversary of former regime supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini were underway, and the entire security apparatus was on high alert due to high tensions in all major Iranian cities, the Resistance Units, a network affiliated with the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), launched a well-planned and simultaneous operation in several locations throughout Tehran.

According to the MEK’s official website, the Resistance Units “conducted an extensive operation, in which they controlled and took down 5,138 Closed Circuit Cameras (CCTVs) installed at Khomeini’s Tomb, government centers, and various parts of Tehran.” This security camera network is managed by a Tehran Municipality headquarters.”

The security cameras of the Tehran Municipality IT Center have been compromised.#Iran pic.twitter.com/bTA6eSebZk — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 2, 2022

The targeted surveillance network is only accessible to the offices of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and the State Security Force Command, and is only used to monitor and detect any dissent in society (SSFC). During protests, the circuit is activated in full force, and many Iranians have been identified, arrested, and forcibly disappeared as a result of it.

The list of Tehran Municipality servers that have been compromised.#Iranpic.twitter.com/SPRtBR8EFE — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 2, 2022

Simultaneously, the Resistance Units took control of more than 150 websites and platforms belonging to the Tehran Municipality, posting images of Iranian Resistance leaders Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi, as well as slogans such as “Hail to Rajavi, Damned be Khomeini, Death to Khamenei.”

The Tehran municipality’s servers were used to send SMS messages calling for regime change to more than 585,000 phones as part of the operation, and a frustrated nation, sick and tired of the destructive state policies, came to witness things it rarely does.

Tehran, #Iran

Security cameras at the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery have been compromised.pic.twitter.com/STmTdeUzWQ — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 2, 2022

The massive security breach was acknowledged by the state media in less than two hours. “Important- Following the hacking of Tehran’s Municipality Network by sworn enemies of the holy Islamic Republic, it is recommended to colleagues to be urgently on 100 percent alert and order the same to all those responsible for IT systems, and to make all servers unavailable, if necessary,” according to the Tehran Municipal Newsroom.

Other sources used a fixed line of state-approved news guidelines sent by the IRGC Quds Force-affiliated Tasnim News Agency. “Deliberate disruption in the internal page of the Tehran Municipality made this system out of reach for colleagues for a few minutes by publishing an insulting image,” it quoted the Public Relations of the Municipal ICT Organization as saying.

اختلال عمدی در صفحه سامانه داخلی #شهرداری_تهران روابط عمومی سازمان فاوای شهرداری: اختلال عمدی در صفحه داخلی سامانه داخلی شهرداری تهران برای دقایقی این سامانه را با انتشار تصویری موهن از دسترس همکاران خارج کرد pic.twitter.com/wSKdzDH2eq — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) June 2, 2022

According to english.mojahedin.org, the complete specifications of 269 CCTVs in Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, 270 CCTVs in downtown Tehran, 1,377 CCTVs on Tehran’s expressways, 3,222 Milestone CCTVs in Tehran that were taken down, and complete details of 2,185 servers controlling these cameras that were also taken over, as well as 168 servers for the cameras and their security management, were made available in this operation.

This was the latest in a series of similar operations carried out by the Resistance Units, demonstrating their growing effectiveness in breaking down the barriers of censorship, repression, and intimation.

Since January 27, these incidents have cost the Iranian regime a huge amount of money, time, and energy, including the disruption of 27 different state TV and radio stations, as well as 600 of their servers, as well as defacing 64 websites and taking down hundreds of servers and computes affiliated with several government ministries.

But the most important element, which may be more difficult to restore, is a mentality that has a scale effect and shifts the power balance between people and government. The Resistance Units demonstrate to millions of Iranians that the regime is far weaker and more vulnerable than it portrays itself to be by torching regime officials’ posters and buildings at all hours of the day and night while broadcasting regime change slogans in public places and organizing protests across the country.

