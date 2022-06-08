MEK Resistance Units have taken over more than 5,000 surveillance cameras in the Tehran municipality

The Iranian regime has had its hands full recently, with nationwide protests over rising food prices and people taking to the streets in many cities in response to the ten-story Metropol tower in Abadan, southwest Iran, collapsing on May 23 and killing at least 37 people. The situation has deteriorated to the point where any protest of any kind has the potential to quickly morph into contagious anti-regime rallies that spread across the country like wildfire.

To add insult to injury, the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported on Thursday, June 2 that members of its affiliated network of “Resistance Units” inside Iran defaced many of the Tehran Municipality’s websites and took down over 5,000 security cameras.

The offices of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, regime President Ebrahim Raisi, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the state police, and other entities are constantly using security cameras, websites, and various servers containing sensitive data to keep a close eye on millions of increasingly enraged and defiant citizens.

Several dozen state websites and platforms were defaced after dozens of servers and datacentres affiliated with the Tehran Municipality Information Technology Center were hacked, displaying images of Iranian Resistance leader Mr. Massoud Rajavi and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Over 585,000 text messages were sent through Tehran Municipality servers to locals across the Iranian capital on Thursday, taking Thursday’s initiative to a new level: “Damned be Khomeini! Death to Khamenei and Raisi! Hail to Rajavi!”

This security breach is a major embarrassment for the regime, especially on the anniversary of the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, the regime’s first supreme leader, on June 3, 1989. It also fosters a climate of mistrust among the regime’s security apparatus, which has the unintended consequence of weakening the regime at its core, both now and in the future. More importantly, it gives Iranians hope that there is a well-organized opposition movement capable of easily penetrating and damaging the regime’s most secret and tightly controlled agencies.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani sent all regime officials an “important and urgent” message about the “Tehran Municipality network hacked by sworn state dissidents.” In the face of these developments, Zakani specifically warned that the regime’s entire apparatus must be “one hundred percent on high alert.”

This latest setback is all the more damning for the mullahs’ regime because it is the fourth such setback in just four months.

The regime hopes that by installing all of these security cameras, all Iranians will feel like they are being watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As a result, in the hopes of forcing all those who are intent on rising in opposition to the regime to think long and hard before succumbing to the status quo and the regime’s iron fist rule.

The PMOI/MEK affiliated network of Resistance Units across Iran has been showing how the regime can be targeted through well-planned measures targeting the very core of the mullahs’ rule for several years, especially with an uptick in their initiatives in the last few months.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTuB