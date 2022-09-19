MEK supporters demonstrate in Vienna calling for a firm policy against Tehran

In 1983, the Iranian regime began its pursuit of nuclear weapons. The most significant exposure made by People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) sources inside Iran that sparked international scrutiny occurred on August 14, 2002, when intelligence reports from MEK sources inside Iran revealed the Natanz uranium enrichment site and the Arak heavy water facility.

Subsequent revelations revealed the extent to which the regime’s clandestine nuclear weapons work had progressed, prompting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct inspections and develop the most stringent sanctions regime in years.

The Iranian Resistance issued a new report on October 16, 2020, explaining that authorities in charge of nuclear weaponization had established an entirely new site in Sorkheh-Hesar.

According to the report, construction on the facility, which is located within a ballistic missile manufacturing complex, began in 2012 and gradually became operational in 2017. Because this timeline coincides with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it may bolster the Iranian Resistance’s long-held conclusion that the regime never intended to fully comply with the terms of that agreement.

On September 12, Iranian expatriates and supporters of the MEK held a rally in Vienna, near the headquarters of the IAEA.

The protest took place while state members of the IAEA Board of Governors were debating the Iranian regime’s nuclear dossier and the prospects of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, formally known as the JCPOA, were dimming. Tehran has violated all of its JCPOA commitments in order to extract more concessions from the deal’s Western signatories.

The IAEA’s meeting on Monday came three months after the Board of Governors passed a resolution urging Iran’s ruling theocracy to provide reasonable answers to the nuclear watchdog’s investigations into unresolved uranium traces at three Iranian sites.

Three months have passed, but Tehran has still refused to answer these questions and has expanded its nuclear program in response to the Western government’s appeasement policy.

Iranians and MEK supporters condemned the failed appeasement policy that has fuelled Iran’s decades-long impunity crisis on Monday. They emphasized that Iran’s clerical regime has been dragging its feet on JCPOA restoration talks while accelerating its nuclear-weapons development.

According to Reuters, the regime “was dragging its feet on information about uranium particles found at old undeclared sites in the country, raising the prospect of a clash on the issue in June.”

Furthermore, European powers expressed “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to resurrect the JCPOA on September 10.

“Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects for restoring the JCPOA,” the European powers said, according to Reuters.

Members of the Iranian diaspora, who plan to continue protesting for the next few days, have reiterated that Tehran has no intention of abiding by the terms of the JCPOA. They reminded world powers, citing multiple revelations made by the Iranian Resistance, that the Iranian regime had never honored its commitments and had been relentlessly pursuing nuclear weapons development.

However, the Iranian Resistance remains dedicated to the historic task of preventing an aggressive, virulently sectarian, and repressive terrorist regime from developing and employing weapons of mass destruction to threaten its people, the Middle East region, and the world.

