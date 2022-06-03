MEK supporters hold demonstrations as regime diplomat visits Norway

Supporters of the Iranian Resistance demonstrated in Oslo, Norway, to protest Ali Bagheri Kani, the Iranian regime’s deputy foreign minister, meeting with Norwegian diplomats. The demonstrators demanded the expulsion of all regime diplomats from European soil, as well as an end to the regime’s appeasement policy.

Bagheri Kani is the son-in-law of Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Iranian regime. Prior to becoming deputy foreign minister, he worked as the head of the judiciary’s international affairs deputy and the secretary of the regime’s human rights staff, which is systematically involved in justifying and whitewashing the regime’s barbaric torture, executions, and human rights violations.

His meeting with Norway’s foreign minister and other diplomats encourages the regime’s human rights violations, terrorism, regional warmongering, and nuclear weapons pursuit.

Bagheri Kani’s visit to Norway was condemned by Iranian protesters, who demanded that Europe take a firm stance against the regime’s belligerent behavior and systematic repression of the Iranian people. His car was pelted with rotten eggs as he drove past the Norwegian parliament, where the rally was held.

Bagheri Kani’s visit coincides with a number of significant events. First, high inflation, skyrocketing prices, and the collapse of the ten-story Metropol Building in Abadan have sparked widespread unrest in Iran in recent weeks. Demonstrations have quickly devolved into anti-regime demonstrations calling for the total overthrow of the Iranian regime. Despite Iran’s regime’s heavy security measures, these protests are taking place.

Simultaneously, the regime has sparked a deadlock in nuclear talks in Vienna by demanding that the United States remove the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) from its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) as a condition for any agreement. Kani is the talks’ lead negotiator. In terms of the regime’s terrorist activities in European countries, Europe is also at a critical juncture.

In May, a court in Antwerp, Belgium, upheld the prison sentences of three Iranian regime terrorists who attempted to bomb a major Iranian Resistance rally in France in 2018. Assadollah Assadi, a career Iranian diplomat based in Vienna, oversaw the terror plot, which was ordered and orchestrated by Iran’s highest levels of power. In Belgium, Assadi is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The bombing plot, which is one of the regime’s many spying and terrorist activities in Europe in recent years, has raised serious concerns about the role of the regime’s embassies and diplomatic facilities in causing insecurity in countries around the world.

Iranian women protests against Bagheri Kani’s visit to Oslo

