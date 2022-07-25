MEK’s massive rally in Berlin demonstrates the Iranian Resistance’s growing support

As part of the annual Iranian Resistance convention, thousands of members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gathered in Berlin to hold a rally. The Iranian nation continues to rise up against the tyranny and oppression of the mullahs, despite the ruling regime’s efforts to put a stop to the country’s restive population through an iron fist and widespread crackdown.

This is the Iranian Resistance, which continues to organize Iranians from all over Europe to participate in such a sizable demonstration through the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), a key member of the NCRI coalition and a symbol of the Iranian Resistance. In their steadfast opposition to the mullahs’ dictatorship, each Iranian Diaspora participant in such a demonstration is speaking for thousands of Iranians who are currently living in Iran. The slogan “For Freedom, On the March to Freedom” was chosen for Saturday’s rally in Berlin for this very reason.

Any objective observer can appreciate the challenging effort, dedication, and planning required to plan and launch such a large rally. The MEK is able to accomplish this by leaning on its extensive global network of supporters who have steadfastly served as the voice of the Iranian people in their ongoing struggle to impose peace and democracy throughout Iran for the past forty years and counting.

A few of the rally’s speakers also made reference to the recent agreement between Belgium and the Iranian government, which may result in the release of Tehran’s convicted diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi and his three accomplices, who are currently serving up to 20 years in prison for their roles in a foiled bomb plot targeting the “Free Iran” rally held in 2018 just north of Paris.

“We can’t allow Iran’s regime to take European hostages. We need a strategy change in our policy toward Iran’s regime. A well-organized movement that can lead Iran to a democratic future exists. It is led by the MEK, the NCRI, and its President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. They can really bolster our stance when we deal with Iran’s regime,” Eduart Lintner, German Parliamentary State Secretary for the Federal Secretary of the Interior from 1991 to 1998.

Young people who support the MEK in Germany have spoken out in favor of the Iranian Resistance while denouncing the West for its appeasement strategy toward Tehran.

“We’re seeing cooperation between Germany and Iran’s regime in the past 40 years. During this time, the regime has executed more than 100,000 freedom fighters and exported terrorism across the globe. A regime diplomat tried to bomb a large resistance rally. We still haven’t seen the German government take any serious action in this regard. A few days ago, the Belgian government agreed to a prisoner swap deal with Iran to free Assadollah Assadi. Again, Germany remained silent,” said members of the Iranian youth community in Germany.

The Iranian Diaspora around the world has provided the Iranian Resistance with enormous support, and it has built up a vast network of resistance units inside Iran.

In her speech at the Berlin rally, Mrs. Rajavi stated that “The situation has gotten to a point that neither the butcher [Iranian regime President Ebrahim] Raisi nor a nuclear bomb are going to be effective. The mullahs’ ploys of trying to raise the dead and deposed shahs from the grave will not cure anything either. The mullahs’ regime is at the verge of the same grave in which the monarchy fell. Yes, Iran will be free and as Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, said: No power in the world can prevent the Iranian people’s uprising and freedom.”

