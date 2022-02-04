Misogynist Iranian Regime Sentences Narges Mohammadi to Prison and Flogging

Narges Mohammadi has been sentenced to prison and flogging by the misogynist clerical authorities once more. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Women’s Committee condemns Ms. Mohammadi’s re-arrest and punitive sentence. It calls on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other women’s rights organizations to speak out against the regime’s repression, executions, and criminal penalties, and to take immediate action to obtain the release of political prisoners, particularly women.

One of the most defining characteristics of the Iranian dictatorship is its aggression against women. Iran’s conservative clerics have turned the country into a nightmare for women who are subjected to all types of tyranny. Their outdated norms have created one of the most sexist settings in the world. By mandating women wear the hijab, the government has been allowed to carry out any sort of repression against them. Women are viewed as second-class citizens, with just half the rights of men, as a result of the regime’s policies.

According to Iranian civil law, women are not independent individuals of fathers, grandfathers, brothers, uncles, and wives, and are often held by the men in the family, which provides a firm foundation for murder and violence against women in general. In other words, all forms of violence, including the most extreme kind, murder, have indirect legal authorization.

In a bizarre event on December 28, in Maryam Town, a group of women was doing their morning exercise. It was then that a masked man hid behind the bushes and sprayed acid on them before fleeing. As a result of this criminal act, one of the women was sent to the hospital with acid-related injuries.

The religious dictatorship has increased executions, heightened persecution, and sentenced political prisoners to long jail sentences, fearful of the Iranian people’s wrath and disgust, particularly among women, and the rise of mass uprisings.

