Mr. Struan Stevenson released “Dictators and Revolution- Iran, A Contemporary History”

The book discusses contemporary Iranian history and how the Pahlavi dictatorship assisted the ruling theocracy in appropriating the 1979 anti-monarchic revolution. Members of the Iranian diaspora and several British lawmakers attended the book-release event.

The book explains the ominous, corrupted, and barbaric unity between the mullahs and the monarchical dictatorship, which has prevented generation after generation from realizing their aspirations for democracy, Mr. Stevenson, who is currently the Coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change (CiC), stressed in his remarks.

He also referred to his support of the clerical regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and how he has acknowledged his “bilateral contact” with the terrorist entity.

“Iran is once again in a revolutionary situation. In times past, Iranians have been robbed of experiencing democracy and becoming a true republic of the people, for the people, and by the people, by various foreign interventions, coups, and monarchist and clerical machinations.

This time around, a viable democratic alternative with no vestiges of the monarchy or the clergy has grown in opposition to both. Part of the book states, “A vision for the future of Iran presented by Maryam Rajavi and her Ten Point Plan, along with the domestic and international solidarity gathered by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), heralds new hope that authoritarian outcomes can be avoided and a truly democratic republic can be realized.

Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., Assistant Secretary of State for Political and Military Affairs, wrote the foreword to Mr. Stevenson’s book (2001-2005). “For not only does Stevenson distill the relevant facts surrounding the country’s most consequential political figures and civic challenges, but he illuminates the defining curse that for generations has thwarted the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations, namely the corrupt and brutal alliance, tacit or explicit, of Iran’s monarchists and clerics.

It clearly needed illuminating, given the mulish reluctance of Western politicians and reporters to shoulder the duties imposed on them by an irredeemably malign global actor,” Ambassador Bloomfields’ foreword reads in part.

