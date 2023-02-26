Munich rally sends message to world leaders: Iranian people demand a democratic future

The rally in Munich was attended by German and Iranian participants, as well as Jan Piere Brard, a former mayor and former member of the French National Assembly who welcomed attendees on behalf of the French Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran.

During his speech, Mr. Brard discussed the ongoing popular resistance and revolution in Iran against theocratic dictatorship and the need for international solidarity to isolate the regime. He emphasized the role of women and youth in the fight for freedom and discussed the ten-point plan presented by NCRI President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi for a democratic Iran with equal rights for all.

He began his speech by highlighting the ongoing resistance and revolution in Iran against theocratic dictatorship. He noted that the Iranian people, from all walks of life and in all parts of the country, have been in revolt since the moral police of Tehran’s terror regime murdered young Mahsa Amini on September 13, 2022.

“Liberation can only come from the people. Despite murders, torture, and blackmail, the struggle to defeat the bloody autocrats continues to unfold. The Iranians and their National Council of Resistance need international solidarity to isolate the regime more and more seriously,” he said. “We’re not just witnessing demonstrations against the dictatorship but rather an uprising, even more, a revolution that is making its way to the liberation of the citizens of this great people.”

He advocated for continued support for the Iranian people and their liberation from theocratic terror through the establishment of a new democratic Iran.

The rally was a clear message to the world leaders gathered at the Munich Security Conference that the Iranian people want to take charge of their future and establish a new democratic Iran, free from theocratic dictatorship. The Iranian Resistance continues to call for support from the international community to help them achieve their goal of a free, democratic Iran.

