Nationwide labour strikes in Iran continue for 221st day despite crackdown

The strikes have spread to at least 76 oil, petrochemical, steel, and copper plants and mines in 27 cities across 11 provinces, affecting thousands of workers. In response, protesters have stepped up their attacks on the regime’s interests, with resistance groups including the MEK Resistance Units joining the workers in their struggle.

On Saturday night, protesters attacked a regime judiciary office in Abbas Abad, northern Iran, after regime security forces and judiciary agents attacked local farmers, killing two people and injuring five others. The regime’s forces were trying to confiscate the local farmers’ lands based on fraudulent documents. In response, there were multiple explosions reported in the area.

April 24 – Gachsaran, southwest #Iran

Contract workers involved in a local petrochemical site are on strike, protesting their officials' refusal to increase their salaries.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/LvLt1WCSNo — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 24, 2023

Workers from various industrial sites continued their strike on Monday, including oil, petrochemical, steel, and copper plants and mines. Protesters chanted anti-regime slogans, calling for an end to poverty, unemployment, and inflation.

Pensioners and retirees in Shush, Khuzestan Province, also rallied on Monday, protesting high prices, corruption, and officials’ refusal to address their demands. Nurses and medical staff in Sanandaj protested their economic woes, while dump truck drivers and employees, and retirees of the Kurdistan Communications Department protested in various cities.

April 24 – Shush, southwest #Iran

Pensioners and retirees of the regime's Social Security Organization are protesting high prices, poverty, corruption, inflation, poor living conditions and officials' refusal to address their demands.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/aV3RXeqXuS — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 24, 2023

In response to the ongoing protests, the Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the workers and laborers who have continued their strike despite the regime’s repression. She called for the overthrow of the regime and the establishment of a free, democratic republic with the people’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, regime operatives have launched chemical gas attacks on schoolgirls, with at least 20 students being poisoned at the Me’raj and Esmat schools in Sanandaj, and similar attacks being reported in other cities.

I commend the workers and laborers who are currently on strike fighting for their rights. As long as the clerical regime remains in power, poverty, unemployment, and inflation will continue to rise, and the conditions for workers and laborers will deteriorate. The sole concern of… — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 23, 2023

The regime’s crackdown on protests and strikes has intensified in recent months, but the workers and protesters are showing no signs of backing down. Their continued struggle for better working conditions and a more just society is a powerful message to the regime that the people will not be silenced or intimidated. The international community should support their cause and pressure the regime to address the workers’ legitimate demands.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu