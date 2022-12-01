NCRI meets with Canadian lawmakers to discuss supporting the uprising in Iran

The national uprising of the Iranian people was supported by a bipartisan panel of distinguished Canadian lawmakers on Tuesday, November 22. Additionally, they supported the organized Resistance movement, which is widely regarded as having been a major force in Iran’s democratic revolution.

The event’s keynote speaker, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), discussed the state of Iran’s widespread uprising and what Western democracies can do to aid the Iranian people in their quest for freedom.

Between the people and the Resistance on the one side and the mullahs’ regime on the other, the balance of power in Iran has changed. Iran is about to undergo a significant transformation.

“This uprising did not occur suddenly. 43 years of oppression have led to it. Because of their experience with dual oppression, women have been at the forefront of this uprising, Mrs. Rajavi said, highlighting the participation of Iranian women in the country-wide demonstrations.

Mrs. Rajavi spoke of the regime’s frantic attempts to discredit and disparage the NCRI and its key constituent, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Iranian people’s nationwide uprising for a democratic republic & against a misogynistic regime

Senators & MPs attended a conference at the Canadian Parliament chaired by @JudySgroMP, a senior Member of Parliament & former Minister of Immigration #IranRevoIution #NCRIAlternative pic.twitter.com/BwKfOY1iaJ — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 23, 2022

The regime has begun an international and virtual disinformation campaign against its main opposition in addition to domestic repression. Agents of the regime conceal themselves as various people, including critics, in order to justify continued repression and the execution of opponents, she continued.

Mrs. Rajavi urged Canadian lawmakers to take decisive action to make sure that their government acknowledges the right to self-defense and the struggle of the Iranian people to topple the regime. In addition, Mrs. Rajavi demanded that the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) be designated as terrorist groups and that the regime’s agents be expelled from Canada.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Judy Sgro, a senior Member of Parliament and former Minister of Immigration thanked Mrs. Rajavi for her remarks and reaffirmed her support for the Iranian Resistance and the ongoing national uprising.

MP Michael Cooper spoke at the event after Mrs. Sgro. He thanked Mrs. Rajavi for her thorough analysis of the current state of Iran. The Canadian government has made some significant progress, but more needs to be done. He continued, echoing Mrs. Rajavi’s call for action, “Among them is designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization and ensuring that the regime’s agents in Canada are no longer welcome but are deported and their assets are seized.”

More generally, he continued, “we must cooperate with our democratic allies to apply the greatest amount of pressure on the regime to support the resistance and reveal the enormous crimes being committed against the Iranian people.

Tuesday’s event was spearheaded by MP David Epp. Mr. Epp shared his visit to Ashraf 3, the MEK’s compound in Albania, and called the current Iranian resistance “inspiring.”

The MP Mrs. Andréanne Larouche also spoke at the conference on November 22. She stated that she was the first member of the House of Commons to introduce a motion in support of women’s rights in Iran, which received strong support, and that she supported the fight for the freedom of Iranian women. She said, “It is important for me to be in solidarity with you,” We will closely monitor the situation because we are on your side.

