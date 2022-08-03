New coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout Iran

The seventh wave of the coronavirus is spreading, and 30 provinces have reported a marked increase in hospital admissions in the 127th week of the pandemic, according to the ISNA news agency. Additionally, Covid’s 19-related deaths have increased in 23 provinces. The number of red cities has grown from 57 to 120, orange cities from 86 to 112, yellow cities have decreased from 199 to 166, and blue cities have declined from 106 to 50 in number. Additionally, the death toll rose from 40 to 50 percent, and there are still concerns that it could reach triple digits.

Hamid Suri, a member of the Coronavirus Headquarters Scientific Committee, was quoted by Khabar-Online news agency as saying: “The confirmed deaths are those who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

There are some who die and the reasons for their death are announced due to cardiac arrest, while they have not been tested. The average number of tests has been around 15,000 in recent days, which is a joke for a country with an 85 million population.

We also do not have a clear picture of the dominant variants in the country, so the trend of infection seems to be still increasing.

The situation is strange, it’s as if the Ministry of Health has become numb in the management of the epidemic and is not reacting. I have not seen anything other than the announcement of a few figures that are basically wrong.”

The number of patients in the ICU increased by more than 73 percent, Mashhad Medical School reported, according to the IRNA news agency. This was due to an increase in outpatient visits and hospitalizations brought on by the coronavirus in Khorasan Razavi Province.

The director of the Kermanshah Health Center was quoted by ISNA as saying yesterday: “COVID positive cases have increased by about 80% compared to late June. Although deaths have increased recently, they will rise significantly in the coming weeks.

Tabriz Medical School made the following announcement, as reported by ISNA: “More than 52% of the samples taken are positive, whereas it did not even reach 5% in the past. The more samples we take, the more positive cases are identified.”

“58% of the Coronavirus tests were positive, which indicates an increasing trend in the number of patients,” reported ISNA, citing West Azerbaijan’s Medical School. The province’s outpatient, hospitalization, and death rates are all on the rise.”

