New surge of anti-regime protests across Iran

People were seen erecting roadblocks and taking control of their streets with fires while chanting anti-regime slogans directed at regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his oppressive apparatus.

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested over 30,000. In the morning, Cryptoland online exchange investors demonstrated outside the regime’s judiciary building in Tehran, demanding that the IRGC return their stolen funds.

People in the cities of Tehran, Karaj, and Javanrud began protesting and chanting anti-regime slogans on Tuesday evening. In other news, schoolchildren in Javanrud, Kermanshah Province, western Iran, took to the streets and began chanting anti-regime slogans: “From Zahedan to Izeh, this country is bleeding!”

Workers at a copper mine in Shahrebabak, Kerman Province, south-central Iran, are on strike and protesting their low pay and pensions outside the local governor’s office.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reaffirmed the Iranian people’s resolve to continue the ongoing uprising in order to bring about regime change and thus achieve freedom and democracy in their country.

“The Iranian uprising began on September 16 and quickly spread to 282 cities. Iran protests are entirely political in their demands and direction. “The popularity of the slogan ‘Down with Khamenei’ and calls for the regime’s overthrow is a massive defeat for religious tyranny,” she stressed.

"The Iranian uprising began on September 16 and quickly spread to 282 cities. The demands&direction of #Iranprotests are completely political. It is a massive defeat for the religious tyranny that the slogan "down with Khamenei" and the calls for the regime's overthrow have become popular.

On Saturday night, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan Province of northwest Iran, leaving many locals in the freezing cold winter without assistance from local authorities. According to state media, three people have died, while other sources say at least seven people have died and 1,075 have been injured. According to additional reports, 70 villages have suffered 80 percent damage, and over 3,000 homes have been severely damaged.

January 31 – Khoy, northwest #Iran

Locals say they haven't received any tents or even blankets, adding all reports claiming otherwise are lies.

Locals say they haven't received any tents or even blankets, adding all reports claiming otherwise are lies.

Those who could have left the city. Those who cannot are left with no food at all, they say.

Locals gathered outside the city governor’s office again on Tuesday morning, demanding aid such as tents, blankets, heating appliances, and food. Almost all of the restaurants in Khoy have run out of food. Locals claim that many officials and members of the state press have only taken pictures of the damage and then left, without providing any meaningful assistance.

According to local activists in the city, regime authorities have deployed a large number of security units, the majority of whom are stationed in the Khoy Red Crescent. Anyone who opposes the status quo is attacked and beaten with batons, according to the report.

January 30 – Khoy, northwest #Iran

Authorities are only dispersing locals seeking aid without providing any help.

Food and bread cannot be found in the city.

Authorities are only dispersing locals seeking aid without providing any help.

Food and bread cannot be found in the city.

Tents and heating appliances are hard to find.

