Night demonstrations during Iran’s 57-day nationwide uprising

On Wednesday night, November 9, the 57th night of the uprising, people across Tehran and other cities commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Zahedan massacre. They held nightly protests chanting “Death to Khamenei,” blocked streets with fires and confronted the oppressive forces.

Many areas of Tehran saw nightly demonstrations, including Sadeghieh, Sattar Khan, Shahr Theater subway station, Qolhak, Sohrvardi, Bagh Feiz, Enghelab, Saadat Abad, Haft Hoz in Narmak, Zibashahr, Armenian district, Central Payambar, Vali-e Asr, and Ariashahr. People clashed with suppressive forces who fired tear gas and opened fire on them in the Sadeghieh and Shahr Theater metro stations. Youths set fire to several government buildings in Narmak’s Haft Hoz.

Simultaneously, people held nightly demonstrations and blocked roads in Zahedan, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Qahdarijan, Mahabad, Saqqez, Arak, Rasht, Sanandaj, Bandar Abbas, Bukan, Kermanshah, Shahr Kurd, Karaj, Jam in Bushehr province, and other cities. In many cities, there were clashes with oppressive forces. People chanted, “Zahedan, Zahedan, the love of Iran,” during their protests. “Death to the dictator,” “Death to Khamenei, Khomeini be damned,” “It is the 40th day of Chahbahar, my compatriot is alert,” “My life for Iran, from Zahedan to Tehran,” “We are going for regime change because of poverty, corruption, and high prices,” “This year will be a year of sacrifice, and Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be deposed,” and many more.

November 9 – Bandar Abbas, southern #Iran

More footage of locals continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 55th night of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/5Idvz1Qt4Y — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 9, 2022

Youths lit fires to block the road in Shir Abad, Zahedan. Sanandaj became the site of clashes with suppressive forces, who opened fire on the populace. Bukan’s youth took control of the streets, while Mahabad’s youth took control of several neighborhoods. Demonstrators in Mashhad carried pictures of Zahedan martyrs, and women staged nightly demonstrations chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Death to Khamenei.” In Mashhad, the youth set fire to a repressive Basij base and a large pro-regime banner. Youths threw Molotov cocktails at a Basij base in Bushehr, and they set fire to the office of the Friday prayers’ leader, who represents Ali Khamenei, in the Jam of Bushehr.

Isfahan’s Qahdarijan witnessed a fierce clash between youths and members of the State Security Force, and the streets were filled with smoke and fire. SSF agents used pellet guns to open fire on the crowd. Protesters retaliated with Molotov cocktails.

November 9 – Mahabad, northwest #Iran

Protesters are in control of several districts and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 55th night of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/NTcXrOQcYD — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 9, 2022

Protesters in Bandar Abbas chanted “Fight, fight, what are you waiting for?” as they clashed with SSF agents outside a children’s hospital. Three suppressive forces’ motorcycles were set on fire by the young people. People clashed with regime agents in Shiraz, yelling at them, “Shame, shame.” In Arak, youths clashed with the suppressive forces in Malek Street, who fired tear gas at them.

The body of Faeq Mam Qaderi, who died in Urmia hospital from gunshot wounds, arrived in Mahabad on Wednesday night. Locals gathered outside his house to protest, chanting, “The martyr is always alive.”

The commander of the regime’s Army Ground Forces, Amir Kiomars Heydari, declared: “If these flies (a derogatory term used to describe protesters) are not dealt with, it is the will of the leader of the revolution, but the day he issues the order to deal with them, they will unquestionably have no place in the country.”

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub