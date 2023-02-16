Norway parliament hosts conference in solidarity with Iranian people’s uprising

Keynote speaker Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), shed light on the current situation in Iran, while renowned former ministers, lawmakers, and politicians from Norway and other Nordic countries attended the event.

Mrs. Rajavi underlined the regime’s tactics to use the deposed Pahlavi dictatorship to misguide the revolution, all the while tarnishing the image of the viable alternative. She also urged the European powers to side with the Iranian people and recognize their right to self-defense.

Arild Hermstad, the leader of the Norwegian Green Party, also praised the Iranian youth and women’s bravery while expressing his support for the revolution in the making in Iran.

Former Prime Minister of Iceland, Mr. Geir Haarde, endorsed the Iranian people’s right to self-defense in the face of the regime’s mounting violence. He also urged the Norwegian government to help pressure the clerical regime in Iran to meet the demands of the protesters of young people in Iran.

Kimmo Sasi, former Finish MP and Minister of Transport and Communications joined his colleagues in praising the Iranian people’s revolution and its democratic nature, which rejects any form of dictatorship.

Mr. Parviz Khazaie, the NCRI’s representative in the Nordic countries, also spoke at the conference, shedding light on Iran’s nearly century-long struggle for freedom while condemning the regime’s misappropriation of Islam. “All ideologies, progressive ideologies, left and right and center religion, non-religion, we have to unite for Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan,” he said.

Mrs. Sarvenaz Chitsaz, president of the NCRI’s Women Committee, viewed women’s leadership in the current uprising as a result of decades of sacrifices by Iranian women in the Iranian opposition, People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and the NCRI.

Former Norwegian MP Geir Sigbjørn Torskedal also joined his colleagues in condemning the regime’s atrocities, praising the Iranian women’s role in the uprising, and Mrs. Rajavi’s leading role in the struggle for regime change in Iran.

The event demonstrated international support for the Iranian people’s uprising and their right to self-determination.

