Paris rally shows solidarity with Iran’s ongoing protests

Protesters in Tehran and other cities are braving all odds to continue their demonstrations with growing momentum, using every opportunity to write anti-regime slogans and burning pro-regime propaganda billboards, posters, and banners. Protests in Iran have expanded to at least 282 cities, and over 750 people have been killed while more than 30,000 have been arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

February 13 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals in the capital's Narmak district are chanting anti-regime slogans, including:

"Death to the dictator!"#IranRevoIution #مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/ujySwUIj4T — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) February 13, 2023

Locals in Tehran’s Narmak district chanted anti-regime slogans on Monday, despite the extremely cold winter conditions. Meanwhile, workers and retirees across Iran continued to protest low pensions, poor economic conditions, and paycheck delays. This included retirees from the regime’s telecommunications industry, copper mine workers in Sirjan, part-time workers and employees of the state oil company, and workers of the Bardsir Mashiz steel factory in Kerman.

In Paris, over 10,000 freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), gathered from across the globe to voice their solidarity with the ongoing revolution protests in Iran. The massive demonstration and march through the streets of Paris displayed the Iranian people’s growing will and momentum to continue their fight for freedom.

Rajavi delivered a message to the 10,000-strong Paris rally emphasizing the history of the Iranian people’s struggles, from overthrowing Shah’s dictatorship in 1979 to the ongoing uprising in Iran’s streets these days aiming for a democratic Republic.

“On the anniversary of the anti-monarchical revolution in light of the glorious uprising in Iran, and the continuous price being paid with lives on the streets, the word revolution has emerged and triumphed, breaking the yokes of the Shah and the mullahs’ tyranny. In the absence of Iran’s true leaders who were either killed or imprisoned, [mullahs’ regime founder Ruhollah] Khomeini hijacked the revolution.

In reality, he was the heir to Shah’s throne, elevating the legacy of crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Shah and his father to new heights,” she explained.

“We find ourselves in the midst of a new democratic revolution when our people strive for a democratic Republic, free from torture violence oppression, dependency, and dictatorship, whether draped in a turban or a crown remains a dictatorship,” the NCRI President-elect concluded.

