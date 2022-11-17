Past time for the Int’ community to support Iranians in their fight for freedom

This movement is being referred to as a “revolution” by the Iranian people. As the ruling regime grows increasingly paranoid about the very real threat to its very existence, its media/lobbying apparatus has been busy demonizing the protesters as “foreign elements,” “seditionists,” “separatists,” and “terrorists” inside Iran, abroad, and on social media.

While the regime resorts to outright brutality against protesters, whether on the streets or in its prisons, certain figures with loud voices on social media and other platforms continue to express “concerns” about the Iranian revolution “turning violent.” They hide behind the ruse that resorting to violence in the face of the regime’s security forces opening fire will only encourage the mullahs to escalate the bloodshed.

November 16 – Sanandaj, western #Iran

The vast majority were shot with live ammunition, while others died as a result of blows to the head or torture while held captive.

Because the regime in Tehran has repeatedly demonstrated that it will not change from within, the international community must recognize the Iranian people’s right to defend themselves against the regime’s brutality and to secure their freedom. The West, in particular, should join them in their fight for Iranian freedom and regional peace and security.

However, what exactly does this mean?

Increase the regime’s sanctions. As Nelson Mandela urged the international community to maintain sanctions against South Africa’s apartheid regime, the world must now strengthen and impose sanctions on Iran’s mullahs’ regime. Any dollar or euro that enters Iran will only benefit the mullahs’ regime, with no benefit to the people.

Political support can be provided by recognizing the Iranian people’s right to self-defense and thus overthrowing the mullahs’ regime.

Allow activists to provide world news and footage about the truth from inside Iran, rather than what the regime’s state media is currently feeding them, by providing 24/7 uninterrupted internet access to the Iranian people.

Take down Tehran’s lobbying arms/groups and front organizations.

Cut all diplomatic ties with the regime, which has lost its last vestiges of legitimacy, especially after its MPs explicitly called for protesters’ execution.

We have arrived at a point where the international community can truly conclude that every possible path has been traveled during the past four decades of unprecedented appeasement toward this criminal regime that is holding the Iranian people, history, and culture hostage. All options have been exhausted, and Tehran’s rulers have not only squandered numerous opportunities provided by the West but have also responded with more belligerence.

