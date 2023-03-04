Poisoning of students in girls’ schools in Iran: Regime leaders deny responsibility, blame opposition

Amidst this, the regime’s leaders are trying to hide their role in this heinous crime by lying and creating conflicting scenarios. According to Zahra Sheikhi, the spokesperson of the Health Committee of the mullahs’ parliament, Majlis, on March 1, 800 students were poisoned in Qom and 400 in Borujerd.

However, Revolutionary Guard Ahmad Vahidi, the Minister of the Interior, stated that more than 90% of the poisonings were not caused by external factors, but by stress and worries caused by raising this issue.

Alireza Monadi, Chair of the Education Committee of Majlis, revealed that N2 gas was present in the poison released in schools, as reported by IRGC-affiliated News Agency, Fars, on March 1. However, the regime has failed to arrest any of the perpetrators of these terrorist acts, as admitted by the Deputy Minister of Health on Research, who claimed that the poisoning of students was deliberate.

We will bury you under the ground.” However, suppressive forces, especially plainclothes agents, threatened the families and arrested one of the mothers.

In Ardabil, nearly 100 students were poisoned on Wednesday, March 1, as reported by Ghani Nazari, a Majlis deputy to the regime’s national TV. On February 28, female students were poisoned in the students’ dormitory at Azad University of Borujerd.

The clerical regime, furious with the Iranian Resistance’s revelation of the direct responsibility of the regime and the IRGC and other security forces, has reported the discovery of “traces of the MEK” involvement in the poisoning of schoolgirls in its controlled media.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in her tweet, called the poisoning of students a systematic crime, the result of malicious intent by the regime whose misogynist hysteria has doubled due to the role of girls in the uprising. She has urged the youths to stage protests and demanded the dispatch of a delegation by the World Health Organization to carry out an investigation into this disaster.

Families and students in Tehran and Ardabil protested the #poisoning of students, chanting "death to Khamenei," "death to the dictator," and "death to the child-killing regime." I urge all compatriots and brave youths to rise in support and solidarity with protesters. pic.twitter.com/r4tfgKcOoi — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) March 1, 2023

The poisoning of students in girls’ schools in Iran is a horrific crime that demands immediate attention from the international community. The regime’s leaders cannot escape responsibility by falsely accusing the opposition. The world must stand with the Iranian people and hold the regime accountable for this heinous act.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu